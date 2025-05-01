Alexander 'Big Country' Herrera Reacts to Pitt Football Offer
Located roughly 15 miles south of Fort Worth, Texas, is Crowley High School where a rising junior offensive tackle has been ascending as an offensive tackle prospect. Alexander Herrera already meeting the physical numbers seen across Power Four programs at his position.
When it comes to a 6-foot-7, 315-pound left tackle like Herrera, lower body injuries are considered quite serious and lead to a longer recovery time compared to players outside of the trenches, due to the among of weight that applies pressure on those knee and ankle issues
Herrera, known by many as ‘Big Country,’ received good news when he attended a procedure to take care of his perceived knee tweak.
“They thought I had some micro tears on my meniscus,” Herrera said on Wednesday. “They had to remove a piece of cartridge that broke off, and when they went in with the scope, they checked the meniscus, and there was nothing there. That was a big relief.”
“I actually just got word from my physical therapist," Herrera added. He thinks I'm good. I just have to get the confirmation from the guy who did my surgery, and then I should be cleared to start slowly coming back into football and everything.”
The variety of scholarship offers Herrera earned proves that, although he loves the game of basketball, the ability he has to protect his quarterback, open rushing lanes and dole out violence in the trenches will create a tuition-less college experience.
His background on the football field goes back to playing youth ball as a first-grader, the way it begins for so many in Texas. When his peers were playing Pop Warner ball, Herrera was a two-sport athlete, but football wasn’t in the equation.
“My first sport was baseball and basketball,” Herrera said. “I didn't start football...until seventh grade. Everybody tried to get me to play when I was younger, and I really wish I would have because I would be so much better."
“I was raw when I first started, like most people, but I was able to catch on really quick to everything, once I got the steps down and everything. I just really found that I loved hitting people.
“I mean, it's like the one sport you can physically assault somebody and get away with it.”
Given that multi-sports background and the amount of cardio involved in basketball, although Herrera still wishes he’d began playing football from a younger age, he knows his early athletic life is a big contributor to his success at left tackle.
“You just think of a fat, unathletic guy,” Herrera said. “I don't want to throw shade, but it's kind of true. That's why I'm glad I was a multi-sport athlete. It helps me be more athletic, helps with me being 6-foot-7, I leaned a lot from playing basketball. I'm not skinny, but I don't want to say I'm fat. I mean, I'm 315 and I don't look 315.”
With so many former tackle prospects sifting to guard at the next level, and guards moving to center, and other moves at the college level, Herrera feels he’s equipped to play left tackle, right tackle, and everything in between,
“I really love tackle. I've played everything on the offensive line from middle school through high school,” Herrera said. “I know I'm experienced in all, so that's going to definitely help me if I get moved position-wise for college."
However, if it was up to Herrera, the specific position he’d take on is clear.
“I hope that they keep me at tackle because that's my bread and butter,”Herrera said. “That's what I know the most (among) all I’ve been playing. But if that were to happen, I would definitely have the experience and the knowledge to play that other position.”
Early this week, multiple assistant coaches were in Texas checking in on quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends, and offensive linen in-state.
Stopping by Crowley to connect with the bookend was one of the most popular young coaches representing Pitt on the recruiting trail. At first, Coach Jacob Bronowsi watched Crowley’s spring practice before connecting with Herrera.
“I had went up to him, and we talked for a while. He asked me about my surgery and everything, how everything went with that,” Herrera said. “I told him…I'll be getting cleared pretty soon… And then that's when he was like, 'Well, I just want to let you know Pitt is going to offer you.’
“So, I had a big old smile on my face.”
“(Bronowski) was real energetic. He was real genuine, real upbeat guy. Definitely loved his energy because, I'm like the same, real energetic, stuff like that,” Herrera said. “I was able to connect with him while we were talking. Very respectful, just a very genuine guy.”
In 2024, Herrera saw the then-No. 14 Panthers in action after traveling to the Lone Star State to take on then-No. 18SMU
“Pitt did lose that game, but I saw that they never gave up,” Herrera said. “That's one thing that really stuck out to me about them, is that they did not stop trying. They did not quit at all. They fought to every last second."
What comes next for Crowley’s starting left tackle, carrying offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Nebraska, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, and now, among others, the Pittsburgh Panthers?
“Currently, my goal right now is just to keep on getting exposure and going to as many colleges as I can,” Herrera said. “'m still a sophomore, I've still got a lot of time to keep evaluating these schools and find out where I want to go. I'm not sure yet it might change."
“I might do my commitment either before my senior season or at the end of my junior year. I might do it right before the start senior year or right after my junior season."
“It's definitely going to be hard, so many great choices in and out of state.”
