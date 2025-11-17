Pitt Announces Depth Chart vs. Georgia Tech
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have released their projected depth chart for this week's must-win ACC battle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The depth chart remains the same this week with no notable changes to any of the starters.
Mason Heintschel will continue to lead the way after the worst start of his young career against Notre Dame. Desmond Reid, Juelz Goff and Ja'Kyrian Turner are the three starting running backs, although the carries tend to lean towards Reid and Turner. Reid also suffered a scary injury against the Fighting Irish that caused him to be carried off the field by his teammates.
Jeff Persi remains the listed starter at left tackle. He appeared in a game for the first time last week since suffering an injury against Boston College over a month ago.
Blaine Spires and Jaeden Moore are also listed as starters, but they only combined for 17 snaps against Notre Dame but Isaiah Neal had 51 snaps. Sean FitzSimmons did not play against the Irish and so did Cruce Brookins, but both remain the starters.
Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Georgia Tech
Offense
Quarterback
Mason Heintschel
Eli Holstein
Cole Gonzales
Running Back
Desmond Reid
Juelz Goff
Ja'Kyrian Turner
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Zion Fowler-El
Tony Kinsler
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Bryce Yates
Jesse Anderson
Wide Reciever
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks
Deuce Spann
Cam Sapp
Tight End
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Justin Holmes
Left Tackle
Jeff Persi
Kendall Stanley
Left Guard
Ryan Carretta
Jackson Brown
Center
Lyndon Cooper
Isaiah Montgomery
Ryan Carretta
Right Guard
BJ Williams
Tai Ray
Torian Chester
Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jiavani Cooley
Defense
Defensive End
Blaine Spires
Jaeden Moore
Joey Zelinsky
Defensive Tackle
Francis Brewu
Isaiah Neal
Jahsear Whittington
Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
Nick James
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Maverick Gracio
Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Cameron Lindsey
Emmanuel Taylor
Mike Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace
Nick Lapi
Abe Ibrahim
Money Linebacker
Rasheem Biles
Nick Lapi
Cameron Lindsey
Strong Safety
Cruce Brookins
Josh Guerrier
Free Safety
Javon McIntyre
Kavir Bains-Marquez
Allen Bryant
Cornerback
Tamon Lynum
Shawn Lee Jr.
Zion Ferguson
Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Shadarian Harrison
Rashan Murray
Specialists
Placekicker
Trey Butkowski
Sam Carpenter
Punter
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina
Holder
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina
Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford
Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
Deuce Spann
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks
Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Kenny Johnson
Raphael "Poppi" Williams
Kickoffs
Sam Carpenter
Trey Butkowski
