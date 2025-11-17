Inside The Panthers

Pitt Announces Depth Chart vs. Georgia Tech

The Pitt Panthers have released their projected depth chart for their must-win game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Mitchell Corcoran

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have released their projected depth chart for this week's must-win ACC battle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The depth chart remains the same this week with no notable changes to any of the starters.

Mason Heintschel will continue to lead the way after the worst start of his young career against Notre Dame. Desmond Reid, Juelz Goff and Ja'Kyrian Turner are the three starting running backs, although the carries tend to lean towards Reid and Turner. Reid also suffered a scary injury against the Fighting Irish that caused him to be carried off the field by his teammates.

Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Drayk Bowen (34) chases during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jeff Persi remains the listed starter at left tackle. He appeared in a game for the first time last week since suffering an injury against Boston College over a month ago.

Blaine Spires and Jaeden Moore are also listed as starters, but they only combined for 17 snaps against Notre Dame but Isaiah Neal had 51 snaps. Sean FitzSimmons did not play against the Irish and so did Cruce Brookins, but both remain the starters.

Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Georgia Tech

Offense

Quarterback
Mason Heintschel
Eli Holstein
Cole Gonzales 

Running Back
Desmond Reid
Juelz Goff
Ja'Kyrian Turner

Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Zion Fowler-El
Tony Kinsler

Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Bryce Yates
Jesse Anderson

Wide Reciever
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks
Deuce Spann
Cam Sapp

Tight End
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Justin Holmes

Left Tackle
Jeff Persi
Kendall Stanley

Left Guard
Ryan Carretta
Jackson Brown

Center
Lyndon Cooper
Isaiah Montgomery
Ryan Carretta

Right Guard
BJ Williams
Tai Ray
Torian Chester

Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jiavani Cooley

Defense

Defensive End
Blaine Spires
Jaeden Moore
Joey Zelinsky

Defensive Tackle
Francis Brewu
Isaiah Neal
Jahsear Whittington

Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
Nick James

Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Maverick Gracio

Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Cameron Lindsey
Emmanuel Taylor

Mike Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace
Nick Lapi
Abe Ibrahim

Money Linebacker
Rasheem Biles
Nick Lapi
Cameron Lindsey

Strong Safety
Cruce Brookins
Josh Guerrier

Free Safety
Javon McIntyre
Kavir Bains-Marquez
Allen Bryant

Cornerback
Tamon Lynum
Shawn Lee Jr.
Zion Ferguson

Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Shadarian Harrison
Rashan Murray

Specialists

Placekicker
Trey Butkowski
Sam Carpenter

Punter
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina

Holder
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina

Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford

Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
Deuce Spann
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks

Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Kenny Johnson
Raphael "Poppi" Williams

Kickoffs
Sam Carpenter
Trey Butkowski

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

Home/News