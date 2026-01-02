Five Positions Pitt Needs to Target in Transfer Portal

PITTSBURGH — Today is the beginning of the only NCAA Transfer Portal window of 2026 in college football, and the Pitt Panthers need to make a splash.

This splash doesn't have to be immediate—the transfer portal will remain open until Jan. 16—but the sooner the Panthers can add some players, the better.

There have been some rumblings of Pitt trying to get a head start in portal recruiting. The Panthers have already lost 16 players to the transfer portal and will likely lose more in the coming week.

Last season, Pitt saw 27 players depart via the transfer portal and welcomed 16 new additions. This year, the Panthers will need to make big acquisitions to replace top talent leaving and to revamp some struggling position groups.

Offensive Line

Projected returning starters: Three

Key departures: Lyndon Cooper

The offensive line is a big position Pitt needs to address in the transfer portal, even though it has the most returning starters of any position on this list. The biggest knock on the offensive line has been its pass protection, which has overshadowed the fact that Desmond Reid and Ja'Kyrian Turner combined for an average of 5.0 yards per carry.

Pitt allowed a whopping 44 sacks in 2025, which was the fourth-most in the nation. True freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel was sacked 34 times, which was the seventh-most in the country, despite only starting nine games. He is the most-sacked quarterback to make fewer than 10 starts.

Pro Football Focus also credited Pitt for allowing 142 pressures—120 of which were by an offensive lineman.

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) gets sacked by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Joshua Burnham (40) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 15, 2025. | Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It wasn't always the offensive line's fault, though. A lot of sacks were caused by Heintschel holding onto the ball for too long and making poor decisions in the backfield.

According to PFF, Heintschel caused 11 sacks, which is tied for the seventh-most of all quarterbacks. However, Heintschel had an average of 2.84 seconds to throw, which is tied for 11th-best of all quarterbacks to play at least half of their team's snaps this season.

Heintschel inadvertently ran into danger too much and too often in his freshman season, but the offensive line did not always help. Heintschel should improve in this area with more experience, but the pressure totals are concerning. Heintschel was pressured 38.4% of his dropbacks, which is 16th-worst of all quarterbacks to play at least half of their team's snaps.

Cornerback

Projected returning starters: None

Key departures: Rashad Battle, Tamon Lynum, Shawn Lee Jr.

Pitt has lost its top three cornerbacks from this season, with the recent departure of true freshman All-American Shawn Lee Jr. Tamon Lynum and Rashad Battle were both in their final seasons, but not having Lee, who averaged just over one catch and 5.5 yards allowed per game, is a big loss.

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas wide receiver Nasir Williams (16) is upended after a catch by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Shawn Lee Jr. (28) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Without those three, senior Rashan Murray, redshirt sophomore Shadarian Harrison, incoming true freshman Kentrail McRae and redshirt freshmen Zion Ferguson and Nigel Maynard are the only remaining cornerbacks on the roster heading into 2026.

Wide Receiver

Projected returning starters: One

Key departures: Raphael "Poppi" Williams, Kenny Johnson

The wideouts aren't in a terrible spot, but adding another starter would go a long way.

Poppi Williams and Kenny Johnson were the top two receivers on this offense, combining for 99 catches for 1,396 and 12 touchdowns. Williams cannot return due to eligibility and Johnson is entering the portal.

Nov 30, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. (5) makes a catch before a game against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Pitt still has returning starter Cataurus "Blue" Hicks, who had 24 catches for 422 yards, four touchdowns and led the starters with 17.6 yards per reception. True freshman Bryce Yates had 11 catches for 202 yards and a touchdown with only 122 snaps of offense. Senior Censere Lee will also likely return on a medical redshirt.

The other receivers are true freshmen Tony Kinsler and Cam Sapp, redshirt junior Caden Smith, redshirt sophomore Benny Haselrig, redshirt freshmen Amah Agwu and Jake Sassic, and incoming freshmen Rodney Dunbar, Demetrice McCray, Dylan Wester and Bryan Hamilton.

Adding a veteran pass catcher would be beneficial to Heintschel's development in year two. The offense would be in a tough spot if the next season's starting lineup included Hicks, a rishing a sophomore and Lee, who was limited due to an injury he suffered in 2024.

Linebacker

Projected returning starters: One

Key departures: Kyle Louis, Rasheem Biles

The linebackers took the biggest hit of any of the position groups, due to All-American Kyle Louis declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft and All-ACC linebacker Rasheem Biles entering the transfer portal.

Louis and Biles were two of the three leading tacklers on the defense this year. The talented duo combined for 179 tackles, 5.5 sacks, six pass breakups, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and four touchdowns.

Oct 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) runs after fumble recovery against the Boston College Eagles during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Braylan Lovelace appears to be the top linebacker in 2026. The junior had 80 tackles, one sack, two pass breakups, two interceptions and a pick-six this season.

The good news is that there is plenty of depth at linebacker, but a lot of it remains unproven. Redshirt freshman Cam Lindsey has played the most of any backup and totaled 32 tackles, two sacks, a pass deflection and a forced fumble. Jayden Bonsu and Jeremiah Marcelin were expected to be important rotational players, but both suffered season-ending injuries over the summer.

Other players that could step up at linebacker are redshirt freshman Davin Brewton, redshirt juniors Abe Ibrahim and Drew Foster, true freshmen Justin Thomson, Emanuel Taylor, John Wetzel and Emory Fluhr, and incoming freshmen Marcus Jennings, Isaiah Simmons and Desmond Johnson.

Tight End

Projected returning starters: None

Key departures: Justin Holmes, Jake Overman, Malachi Thomas

Justin Holmes and Jake Overman are out of eligibility, and projected starter for next season, Malachi Thomas, has entered the transfer portal. This leaves just true freshman Max Hunt, redshirt junior Josh Altsman, redshirt sophomore Adam Howanitz, redshirt freshman Truitt Brown and incoming freshman Wyatt Villarreal.

Holmes, Overaman and Thomas combined for 51 catches, 571 yards and seven touchdowns, with Holmes recording the bulk of the stats.

