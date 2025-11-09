Pitt Jumps Into the AP and Coaches Polls
PITTSBURGH - A wild weekend of losses has bumped the Pitt Panthers in the AP Poll.
The AP voters have Pitt as the 23rd ranked team in the country, receiving 201 points. The Panthers are also ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll, checking in at No. 23., and they will likely receive a major bump in the College Football Playoff poll.
Pitt is one of five ACC programs ranked by AP voters. Georgia Tech (No. 14), Miami (No. 16), Louisville (No. 19) and Virginia (No. 20) are also ranked. And Pitt has Notre Dame (No. 10), Georgia Tech and Miami left on the schedule.
How Pitt Stands in the ACC
Pitt is sitting at 7-2 (5-1 ACC) and third in the ACC with just three games left on the schedule. With both Virginia and Louisville losing over the weekend, it's opened the door for the Panthers. They don't control their own destiny, but if SMU loses another game and the winner of the Duke-Virginia game loses another game, it gives the Panthers a potential path to the ACC championship game. And of course, the remaining conference games are paramount.
The ACC is a bit convoluted right now, with five teams having one loss, but the Panthers are in the mix. And there are meaningful games in November coming up starting this weekend.
The season didn't appear to be headed for a consensus ranking after back-to-back losses to West Virginia and Louisville, but credit Pat Narduzzi for making the switch from Eli Holstein to Mason Heintschel.
Heintschel is 5-0 since being inserted into the lineup and has injected new life into the Panthers. He's thrown for 1,547 yards and 15 touchdowns, adding 143 yards and a touchdown on the ground, this season. He's the spark, paired with offensive coordinator Kade Bell, the team needed.
It helps that fellow true freshman Ja'Kyrian Turner has emerged as a legitimate bell cow as Desmond Reid has dealt with injuries, and that Kenny Johnson, Blue Hicks and Poppi Williams have made plays in every game this season.
Pitt has a major test against Notre Dame this weekend at Acrisure Stadium, a matchup that could host College GameDay and will include the ACC Huddle crew, but it won't count against the conference schedule.
With Georgia Tech on the road and Miami at home, it will be a tough end to the season in the conference. But riding a five game winning streak, and now likely as rested and healthy as the team has been all season, the Panthers are ready for the stretch run.
