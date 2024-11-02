Former Pitt OT Making First NFL Start
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers offensive tackle Matt Goncalves has his first chance to show his true talent at the next level, as he will start his first NFL game this weekend.
The Indianapolis Colts selected Goncalves with the No. 79 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, trading their third round pick and a sixth round pick to get him.
He has played in all eight games so far for the Colts, but played only on special teams for seven of them. He played three snaps in the 16-10 home win vs. the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, filling in at left guard.
Goncalves will likely start at left tackle for Indianapolis in their next matchup on the road vs. the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 on Nov. 3.
Colts starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann missed the first two practices this week with concussion symptoms. Head coach Shane Steichen also announced that Raimann will miss the game vs. the Vikings.
While the Colts didn't announce Goncalves as the starter, it is quite likely he will do so, making it his first as a professional.
Goncalves committed to Pitt in the Class of 2019 out of Eastport-South Manor high school in Manorville, N.Y. Pitt was his only Power 5 offer, as he received other Group of 5 offers and FCS offers.
He redshirted in 2019 and then played in nine games in 2020, starting the final three games at left tackle. He played in 13 games in 2021, starting five games at right tackle, serving a role in helping Pitt win their first ACC Championship in school history.
Goncalves started all 13 games in 2022, culminating in a victory in the Sun Bowl, with eight starts at right tackle and five starts at left tackle, earning Second Team All-ACC honors.
He started the first three games of 2023 at left tackle, but would suffer a season-ending injury against rival West Virginia in Week 3.
Goncalves' draft selection made it back-to-back years that an NFL Team has taken a Pitt offensive tackle in the draft. The New York Jets drafted Carter Warren last year in the Fourth Round.
Two other Pitt offensive tackles have earned draft selections since Pat Narduzzi took over as head coach in 2015. This includes Adam Bisnowaty, who the New York Giants drafted in the Sixth Round in 2017, and Brian O'Neil, who the Minnesota Vikings drafted in the Second Round in 2018 and made a Pro Bowl in 2021.
He was also the fourth offensive lineman under Narduzzi to earn a draft pick, along with center Jimmy Morrissey, who the Las Vegas Raiders drafted in the Seventh Round in 2021.
