Pitt Great Damar Hamlin Advocating For House Bill
Millions across America became very familiar with former Pitt Panthers star Damar Hamlin on the night of Monday, January 2, 2023 when he collapsed dramatically due to what was unanimously viewed as an insignificant level of contact during a routine contact. Hamlin
Hamlin's medical emergency sparked days of spirited discussion about player safety. Roughly a two-and-a-half years since the nationally-televised and deadly serious event took place, while the football community has moved on, Hamlin continues to work to turn the negative into a positive.
“That moment was a moment where people were able to be together in love and prayer,” Hamlin said, per reporting from Gary Burton Jr. of Fox16 News (Little Rock).
“My athletic trainers, they’re my family away from my family, my home away from home….like an extra parent in a way,” Hamlin added.
The Buffalo Bills medical staff rushed to Hamlin that night in early 2023. As visibly shaken teammates said prayers and rallied together as a team, the Pittsburgh-area Central Catholic graduate was eventually immobilized and carted off the field.
The severity of the injury was evident in the overall stern and concerned vibe on the field. There was an extended pause in the Monday matchup before the contest continued.
It was an incident that represented a stark reminder of the dangers of competing in the ultra-physical and downright violent NFL level.
Proving his dedication to awareness, support, and improvement across the community of on-field trainers, along with creating scholarships honoring each member of the Buffalo Bills training staff on hand for the early-January matchup, Hamlin is backing House Bill 1213, legislation that would more adequately define and, in turn, strengthen on-field trainer protocols.
“The ability to save a life is something I advocate as a superpower,” Hamlin told Fox16 News.
"Superheroes run around town saving people’s lives, athletic trainers have that same ability," Hamlin added. “I truly think that athletic trainers across the world should get the credit for all of the work they do."
