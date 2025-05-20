Pitt Football 4-Star Target Announces Commitment Date
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will find out where they stand with a top football recruiting target in the near future.
Kory Amachree, a Class of 2026 recruit, announced that he will make his commitment on May 23 at 3:00 p.m. at Haslett High School in Haslett, Mich. He will make his decision from his top six schools he released on May 17 in ACC programs, Duke and Pitt, Big Ten schools in Indiana and Michigan State, plus Harvard and Kansas.
Amachree played in six games as a junior in 2024, with 1,102 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground and finishing with 1,394 all-purpose yards and a touchdown on a return, earning All-State honors.
He stands at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, making it difficult for defenses to stop him on the ground, as he has a penchant for breaking tackles and doesn't go down easily.
Amachree also ran the 100-meter dash in 10.9 seconds, as he possesses great spead, making him a threat on the ground or as a receiver.
Panthers secondary/cornerbacks coach Archie Collins, who primarily recruits Michigan, offered Amachree on May 12, 2024. He also made a visit to Pitt back on July 31.
Pitt running backs coach Lindsey Lamar visited Amachree at his home on May 10, as the program continues showing their interest in the running back.
Amachree originally had an official visit to Pitt scheduled for June 14, moved it back to May 15 and then postponed it. This likely doesn't help Pitt's chances of landing Amachree ahead of his commitment date.
He took an official visit to Kansas already and has one scheduled for Michigan State for the weekend of May 30.
The 247Sports Staff Projection gave a Crystal Ball for Michigan State to land Amachree.
On3 rates Amachree as a four-star, No. 223 in the nation, the No. 22 running back and No. 6 recruit in Michigan. 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN rate Amachree as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him No. 35 at his position and No. 13 in his state, Rivals ranking him the No. 22 running back and No. 10 recruit in Michigan and ESPN ranking him No. 32 at his position and No. 10 in the state.
Pitt has five three-star commitments in the Class of 2026 so far. This includes quarterback Angelo Renda from Southlake High School in Carroll, Texas, safety Isaac Patterson from Westerville South High School in Westerville, Ohio, defensive back Marcus Jennings from Cass Tech High School in Detroit and Florida wide receivers in Dylan Wester from Booker High School in Sarasota and Demetrice McCray from The First Academy in Orlando.
