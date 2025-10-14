Pitt Basketball Target Sets Commitment Date
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will know in the near future whether or not they've secured the commitment of one of their top basketball targets.
Chase Foster, a Class of 2026 four-star forward, will chose between Pitt and three other schools in former Big East foe Villanova, as well as SEC schools in Oklahoma and Texas A&M, announcing his commitment on Oct. 15 at 1:00 p.m.
Pitt offered Foster on July 14 and then hosted him an official visit the weekend of Sept. 5-7, the first team to do so.
Foster also reportedly took official visits to Texas A&M the following weekend, Sept. 12-14, Oklahoma the weekend of Oct. 3-5 and then to Villanova last weekend, Oct. 10-12, but didn't post those visits to his Instagram, as he did with Pitt.
He also has an official visit scheduled to Arkansas for Oct. 24-26, but with them not in his final four, it's likely he won't take it.
Foster also received offers from ACC schools in Florida State and Virginia Tech, Big Ten schools in Illinois, Maryland, Penn State, USC and Washington, Big 12 schools in Oklahoma State and West Virginia, SEC schools in Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, plus Providence and mid-majors in College of Charleston, Old Dominion and Radford.
Colby Giacubeno of 247Sports put out a "Crystal Ball" for Pitt to land Foster, with "medium" confidence and a "6" rating. He is 12-for-12 on predictions in the Class of 2026 so far.
Pitt has a good chance for securing Foster's commitment due to a few important reasons.
Foster hails from Baltimore, Md. and played for Edmondson-Westside High School in the city as a freshman and a sophomore, leading them to a Baltimore City Title and two Maryland Class 1A state titles.
He transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. ahead of his junior season and is readying for his senior season with the team.
Foster played for Team Melo on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) circuit, which former Pitt guard Bub Carrington (2023-24), a Baltimore native, and second-year Washington Wizards player did as well.
He averaged 18.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per game with Team Melo this past summer, while shooting 39.8% from the field, 25% from 3-point range and 68.1% from the foul line.
Foster also plays with guard Jermal Jones Jr. at IMG Academy, a four-star guard in the Class of 2026 that committed to Pitt on Oct. 10.
The Panthers also previously had twins in Guillermo and Jorge Diaz Graham, who played at IMG Academy, on the team the past three seasons, before they transferred to San Francisco and Oregon State, respectively.
He stands 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds and is a force in the post, using his upper body strength to bully opponents and also possessing great foot work, making smart post moves and scoring in the paint. He also makes good passes when driving to the rim for easy buckets and is a solid defender down low.
Foster is a consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2026, with 247Sports ranking him 33rd in the country, the seventh best power forward and sixth best recruit in Florida, ESPN ranking him 39th in his class, ninth at his position and third in the state, while Rivals/On3 ranks him 64th in the nation, 10th at power forward and eighth in Florida.
Pitt has hosted five Class of 2026 four-star recruits in total, along with wing Ethan Mgbako, who committed to Vanderbilt, guard Neiko Mundey, who committed to Texas A&M, plus guard Jasiah Jervis, who has Pitt in his final six schools, and wing Anthony Felesi, who has Pitt in his final five schools.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Two Pitt Players Earn PFF Weekly Honors
- Pitt's Snap Counts vs. Florida State Released
- Three Pitt Players Earn ACC Weekly Honors
- Pitt vs. NC State Kickoff Time Announced
- Pitt RB Honored for Performance in Upset Win
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt