Win Over Florida State was Personal for Star Pitt Player
Before the game had even started, Pitt fans had gotten good news as it was revealed that star running back Desmond Reid would play against No. 25 ranked Florida State. Reid had gotten injured in the Backyard Brawl and didn't play the next two games.
What Reid's injury really was is still undisclosed, being called just a "lower-body injury". After a loss to Louisville, head coach Pat Narduzzi said Reid was close to coming back. However, he missed the next game against Boston College as well. Luckily, Boston College was the one game the Panthers did just fine without him.
Reid revealed after the 34-31 win that this matchup with Florida State was personal to him. Reid, a native of Florida, wasn't recruited by Florida State out of high school.
"I showed my face to their campus and they didn't recruit me. I don't hate them or nothing, but I just took this game very personally" Reid said. Reid committed and played at Western Carolina for two seasons before transferring to Pitt in his junior year.
Making his return in a road game against a ranked opponent, Reid definitely had to deliver under great pressure. He was able to go above and beyond for his team in his first game back.
Reid rushed for 45 yards in 12 carries. He led all players on the field in receiving yards with 155 in eight receptions. He also had two huge touchdown catches, giving him three touchdowns total in the season so far. One of those touchdowns came from an extended play with his quarterback on the run and still being able to find Reid in the endzone to tie the game 21-21.
Reid had a beautiful connection with true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel despite never playing with each other in a real game before this. "I've known Mason was a dawg. He's a leader" Reid said about Heintschel postgame.
Not everything came easy for Reid. He confirmed postgame that he threw up on the sidelines a few times.
"First game back," Reid said. "I had been out for three weeks now, but I tried to find a way to be there for this team."
Reid left it all on the field in his first game back against Florida State. After the losses to West Virginia and Louisville, the season was looking a little lost for the Panthers. These past two wins seem to be putting Pitt back on the right track.
Pitt football and their fans are glad to have one of the best players in college football back from injury, and Florida State is probably kicking themselves for not giving him an offer four years ago.
