Pitt Football Receiving Visit from 2026 4-Star
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will host numerous recruits this summer, including one of the top players in the Class of 2026.
Favour Akih, a running back in the Class of 2026, announced that he will make his official visit to Pitt from June 12-14, the second weekend of the month.
Akih has been to Pitt prior, attending the Rising Stars #2 Specialist Camp back on June 9, 2024, competing in front of the Pitt coaches down at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in the South Side Flats.
He also came back for a game day visit for Pitt vs. Virginia on Nov. 9 in Week 11, a 24-19 defeat for the home team, but received his offer then.
Akih had a great junior season in 2024 for Rutherford B. Hayes High School, or Delaware Hayes High School, in Delaware, Ohio, about 30 miles north of Columbus.
He rushed 236 times for 1,653 yards, 7.0 yards per carry, and 15 touchdowns, plus nine catches for 142 yards and three touchdowns as well. He earned Division I All-Ohio and All-Ohio First Team honors for his performance.
Akih stands 6-foot and 190 pounds and uses his strength to overpower opposing defender, while combining that with his speed, making him incredibly difficult to bring down. He also possesses great vision and has the patience to find the hole and gain more yardage.
He holds offers from 20 schools, including ACC programs in Louisville, Miami and NC State, Big Ten schools in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue, USC and Wisconsin, Big 12 schools in Cincinnati, Iowa State and West Virginia, SEC schools in Kentucky and Missouri, MAC schools in Miami (Ohio), Ohio, and Toledo, plus USF.
Rivals, On3 and ESPN rate Akih as a four-star in the Class of 2026. On3 is the highest on him, ranking him No. 76 in the nation, No. 7 running back and No. 5 in Ohio. ESPN has him at No. 139 in the country, No. 14 at his position and No. 6 in the state, while Rivals ranks him No. 225 in the United States, No. 15 at running back and No. 11 in Ohio.
247Sports is the only major recruiting site that rates Akih as a three-star of 2026, ranking him No. 23 at running back and No. 18 in Ohio.
Pitt also has a three-star linebacker making his official visit this summer as well, as Markel Dabney, who plays Hugenot High School in Richmond, Va., will come June 5-7.
