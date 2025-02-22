WATCH: Pitt QB Commit Angelo Renda’s Best Passes of 2024
When it comes to the Pitt Panthers' first commitment in the 2026 cycle, it’s important to note the level of competition Angelo Renda competed against.
The Panthers quarterback pledge wrapped up his junior year facing back-to-back games versus teams rated among the Top 75 in the country (via MaxPreps national rankings) in Longview (#58) and Vandegrift (#39).
Renda and the Southlake faced four teams ranked among the Top 20 in the state of Texas in Guyer (#19), Trinity (#15), Longview (#13), and Vandegrift (#9).
Without question, among starting varsity quarterbacks from coast to coast, Renda competes against defenses that are much more talented than the vast majority.
Recently, Renda compiled two videos (shown below) showcasing his best passes of the 2024 season, dropping balls into tight windows. It’s worth keeping in mind the above-mentioned talent on the opposite side of the ball while viewing the film.
On the receiving end of Renda’s passes was a fantastic group of pass-catchers.
While others are certainly D-I-bound, the Panthers commit’s most prominent target is Brock Boyd, a 2026-class four-star receiver (per 247Sports Composite).
“Me and Brock have been playing football together since we were little kids,” Renda said last month. “I've grown up with all these teammates, maybe besides one or two. But for the most part, we've all grown up together.
“We know each other, we know where we live. We hang out with each other, we play football with each other, and having a receiver like Brock really makes my job easy. I know where to throw it to him because we've had that great connection. He's a great player."
“I mean, when you get the ball in his hands, he'll make a play. You could see that through the film throughout the season."
“We also have three other guys that will play on Saturdays and maybe even Sundays. [Sophomore] Blake Gunter. We actually just offered him. He's a tight end/receiver. And then [receiver] Brody Knowles. I'm trying to get Pitt on him. He's a big 6-6 receiver. His older brother was the quarterback two years ago. I was his backup. He's at Georgia Tech right now," he continued.
“So, I'm closer to all these kids, and all these kids are really good players, and they make me look very, very good.”
In 2024, Renda threw for 3,901 yards and 40 touchdowns (11 interceptions) at Southlake Carroll in 2024, carrying an impressive 71.4 completion percentage rate. He also rushed for 667 yards and nine touchdowns.
Southlake Carroll finished 15-1 as the No. 47-ranked program in the country and the No. 7-ranked team in the state of Texas, per MaxPreps rankings in the 2024 season.
