Pitt Football Lands Texas A&M Transfer, Former WPIAL OL
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have added a football player with local ties who comes from an SEC school.
Ty Banco, a Texas A&M offensive line transfer, announced that he committed to Pitt following a visit to the program. He will join the program as a preferred walk-on.
"I’m proud to announce that after a great visit with Pat Narduzzi, Jeremy Darveau, Adam Calutra, I’m coming HOME & committed to Pitt," Banco wrote. "I’m ready to work & represent the best university & city in the nation! Thank you to my parents, family & friends for ur continued support! H2P"
Banco hails from Washington, Pa. in nearby Washington County and attended Trinity High School, about 30 miles southwest of Acrisure Stadium.
He also wrestled for Trinity at 285 pounds, finishing his high school career with 121 wins and 31 losses, including 86 pins. He was the heavyweight champion at the 2023 WPIAL AAA Championships and would finish in sixth place at the PIAA AAA Championships.
Banco had success with Trinity in football too, a two-time Observer-Reporter Terrific 22 selection, a finalist for the Bill Fralic Award and earned a spot on the Big 33 Classic roster.
While he had a few offers at the Division II level, preferred walk-on opportunities at the Division I level, and a scholarship from FCS program East Tennessee State where his father, Steve Banco, played in college, he chose to go down to College Station.
He spent two seasons at Texas A&M but never saw the field, giving him three years of eligibility when he joins Pitt for this upcoming campaign.
Banco is one of two additions from the transfer portal who played in the WPIAL, along with Cam Rosinsky, who played for Sacred Heart in college and for South Fayette High School.
Pitt also added three scholarship players through the transfer portal during the spring window, including seniors in quarterback Cole Gonzales from Oklahoma/Western Carolina and tight end Justin Holmes from Marshall, plus redshirt freshman defensive back Zion Ferguson from North Carolina.
The Panthers have about three months until the season starts. They'll take on crosstown rival Duquesne in the "City Game" at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 30.
