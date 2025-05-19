Five Key Pitt Panthers in the Two-Deep
With spring camp in the rear-view mirror and fall camp ahead this summer, it's not difficult to project the Pitt Panthers starters.
However, who will become the key two-deep players in the fall?
Inside the Panthers On SI broke down five who fit that bill.
Shadarian Harrison: While Rashad Battle and Tamon Lynum are set to return to their starting roles at cornerback, the third corner on the roster is always valuable, whether through injury or to play a nickel role.
Ahead of the spring game, Shadarian Harrison was named the most improved player through spring camp on the defensive side of the ball. It was an encouraging bounce-back from injury for the player commonly known as "Dripp." He's a key piece of the puzzle for the Panthers in the fall, even if he's slotted behind Battle and Lynum.
Ja'Kyrian Turner: With limited depth behind star running back Desmond Reid who had injury issues last season, early-entry freshman Ja'Kyrian Turner earned loads of reps during spring camp.
“Boosey does some pretty cool things, man," Kade Bell said in April. "He's had some big runs, some explosive runs, and I think he's just touching the surface.”
Look for Turner to battle for the No. 2 'back role in fall camp.
Jeremiah Marcelin: Braylan Lovelace entered spring camp as the safe pick to start at mike linebacker in the fall, replacing Brandon George. While that may still be likely, he won't earn that role without beating rising sophomore Jeremiah Marcelin.
The Florida product is an imposing, powerfully-built linebacker who also fits the mike position well. Whether he ends up splitting the job with Lovelace or playing a key reserve role, there's no doubt that Marcelin is a key part of the equation in Ryan Manalac's linebacker roster in 2025.
Kendall Stanley: Although he was brought in to play tackle, there's an outside shot at a starting guard role for Kendall Stanley. However, it seems more likely the Charlotte import will compete as a bookend in the fall.
Right now, it seems all but certain that Ryan Baer and Jeff Persi have the starting tackle positions cemented. However, the impact of losing starting left tackle Branson Taylor last fall was significant. It's why Stanley is very valuable even in a reserve role this year.
Kavir Bains-Marquez: Cruce Brookins was consistently praised as a fast-rising player in the back end of the Pitt defense. He should start alongside Javon McIntyre as the pair of safeties for the Panthers this fall. However, an incoming transfer defensive back could be an important rotational player.
Kavir Bains-Marquez was touted by Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates as a strong performer throughout fall camp. Much like McIntyre and Brookins weren't primary starters last season but still contributed plenty, Bains-Marquez could be that important reserve this year.
