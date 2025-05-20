Two Pitt Players Among College Football's 25 Best Since 2000
Veteran national insider Bruce Feldman has led a charge at The Athletic to examine the first 25 years of college football since the turn of the century. Exhausting his resources to generate Top 25 rankings across as many seasons, a best-of-the-best list based on conversations with dozens of his best sources, Feldman's list included two Pitt Panthers.
There was a Pittsburgh product for each side of the ball, starting with former Panthers receiver and 17-year Arizona Cardinals veteran Larry Fitzgerald at No. 11. Coincidentally, that's the number of Pro Bowl nods the No. 3 overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft earned.
Just outside the Top 10 in Feldman's report this morning, Fitzgerald's name stood out in rich bold with two stat lines that followed.
First, though, Fitzgerald's franchise records are worth noting, leading the Arizona Cardinals all-time in career receptions (1,378), in career receiving yards (17,492), and career receiving touchdowns (120), among others. Before that tremendous run, he logged 161 catches for 2,677 yards and 34 touchdowns over just two seasons with the Panthers (2003-2004).
"The Panthers were hardly known for prolific passing attacks in the early 2000s. Fitzgerald’s QB at Pitt, Rod Rutherford, never threw a pass in the NFL," Feldman's analysis read. "In the year before and the year after Fitzgerald’s two seasons, Pitt wideouts caught a combined 32 touchdown passes — two fewer than the 6-3, 220-pounder from Minnesota had in his record-setting two seasons in college."
"In 2003, Fitzgerald often faced double and triple coverage but became the first sophomore to win the Walter Camp Award for national player of the year. He finished second in the Heisman vote to Oklahoma quarterback Jason White."
Joining Fitzgerald at No. 20 was former Pitt superstar Aaron Donald, voted the No. 1 overall player in the NFL by his peers in 2019, one of five Top 10 placements over his decade as a pro.
An interesting note and important context, the perceived unanimous No. 1 defensive lineman on the college stage last season was Abdul Carter. The Nittany Lion led country in tackles for loss with 24.
Donald recorded 29 tackles for loss in his final season (2013).
At the end of only three of the 11 seasons that followed was there a college defensive player who had recorded more than Donald's career-best 29 TFL's. It was Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. in 2021 (31), Northern Illinois' All-American 'backer Sutton Smith in 2017 (30), and Arizona's Scooby Wright III (31).
"Everything Donald was doing in the NFL for the Rams he first did for Pitt," Feldman wrote. "He had at least 16 tackles for loss in three consecutive seasons, capping his career by winning just about every college award a D-lineman can get in 2013: the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, Outland Trophy and the Lombardi Award."
“'His production was off the charts,” said NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks, a former NFL scout. “It was ridiculous for a D-tackle to have that kind of stuff. He dominated."
"In all, his 67 tackles for loss lead all defensive tackles in the 2000s."
Former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels followed at No. 21. Miami safety Sean Taylor (#22), Georgia tight end Brock Bowersc (#23), LSU defensive back Tyrann Mathieu (#24), and Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson (25) wrapped up the list. The remaining list is available below.
