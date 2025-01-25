LOOK: Who's in Town for Texas Longhorns Junior Day? Visitor List Revealed
With the No. 1 ranked recruiting class wrapped up, according to Rivals and 247Sports, the Texas Longhorns are turning the page from the 2025 class. Now they are already beginning preparations for what they hope will be another top-ranked class in 2026.
However, with signing day 11 months away, there is a long way to go and much work to be done on the recruiting trail. Yet, Saturday is a big day for the Longhorns in their quest to add to their 2026 class that already features two commits. They are hosting a group of rising seniors and juniors in Austin for Texas's "Junior Day."
This list includes current four-star quarterback commit Dia Bell. Who just recently earned an offer from Texas's SEC foe, Georgia.
Here is the full 30-prospect list, all of whom have arrived on the Forty Acres for Junior Day, as per Inside Texas.
- Dia Bell, QB (2026)
- Peyton Houston, QB (2027)
- Kennedy Brown, OL, (2027)
- Jabari Mack, WR (2026)
- Wayne Shanks, ATH (2027)
- Blake Stewart, ATH (2026)
- TaiYion King, LB (2026)
- Brock King, ATH
- Kaden Scott, OT (2027)
- Jamarion Carlton, EDGE (2026)
- Zaden Krempin, OT (2026)
- Calvin Thomas, LB (2026)
- Chase Calicut, DB (2026)
- KJ Edwards, RB (2026)
- JD Edwards, ATH (2028)
- Payhton Porter, LB (2026)
- K'Adrian Redmond, DL (2027)
- Nic Robertson, OL (2026)
- Jaimeon Winfield, DT (2026)
- Jermaine Bishop Jr., ATH (2026)
- DaQuives Beck, LB (2026)
- Pupungatoa Katoa, OL (2026)
- Aaron Bradshaw, S (2026)
- Jalen Lott, CB (2026)
- Mike Brown, WR, (2026)
- Taelyn Mayo, CB (2027)
- Drew Evers, OL (2026)
- Amari Vickerson, DL (2027)
- Javian Osborne, RB (2026)
- Felix Ojo, OL (2026)
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Everything Texas Longhorns Players Said After Win vs. No. 22 Missouri
MORE: Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm Signs with Agency of San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle
MORE: College Football's Top 2025 QBs: Where Does Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning Rank?
MORE: Texas Baseball 'Chasing the National Championship' in 1st Year With Jim Schlossnagle
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Dual-Sport Freshman Jonah Williams Meshing Well With Baseball Team