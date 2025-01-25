Longhorns Country

LOOK: Who's in Town for Texas Longhorns Junior Day? Visitor List Revealed

The Texas Longhorns are already getting to work on recruiting another top-ranked class.

Harrison Reno

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
With the No. 1 ranked recruiting class wrapped up, according to Rivals and 247Sports, the Texas Longhorns are turning the page from the 2025 class. Now they are already beginning preparations for what they hope will be another top-ranked class in 2026.

However, with signing day 11 months away, there is a long way to go and much work to be done on the recruiting trail. Yet, Saturday is a big day for the Longhorns in their quest to add to their 2026 class that already features two commits. They are hosting a group of rising seniors and juniors in Austin for Texas's "Junior Day."

This list includes current four-star quarterback commit Dia Bell. Who just recently earned an offer from Texas's SEC foe, Georgia.

Dia Bell
American Heritage Patriots quarterback Dia Bell (3) scrambles in the backfield during the first quarter of a game against the Naples Golden Eagles at Staver Field in Naples on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is the full 30-prospect list, all of whom have arrived on the Forty Acres for Junior Day, as per Inside Texas.

  • Dia Bell, QB (2026)
  • Peyton Houston, QB (2027)
  • Kennedy Brown, OL, (2027)
  • Jabari Mack, WR (2026)
  • Wayne Shanks, ATH (2027)
  • Blake Stewart, ATH (2026)
  • TaiYion King, LB (2026)
  • Brock King, ATH
  • Kaden Scott, OT (2027)
  • Jamarion Carlton, EDGE (2026)
  • Zaden Krempin, OT (2026)
  • Calvin Thomas, LB (2026)
  • Chase Calicut, DB (2026)
  • KJ Edwards, RB (2026)
  • JD Edwards, ATH (2028)
  • Payhton Porter, LB (2026)
  • K'Adrian Redmond, DL (2027)
  • Nic Robertson, OL (2026)
  • Jaimeon Winfield, DT (2026)
  • Jermaine Bishop Jr., ATH (2026)
  • DaQuives Beck, LB (2026)
  • Pupungatoa Katoa, OL (2026)
  • Aaron Bradshaw, S (2026)
  • Jalen Lott, CB (2026)
  • Mike Brown, WR, (2026)
  • Taelyn Mayo, CB (2027)
  • Drew Evers, OL (2026)
  • Amari Vickerson, DL (2027)
  • Javian Osborne, RB (2026)
  • Felix Ojo, OL (2026)

