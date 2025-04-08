Pitt Football Offers Big-Time Freshman
He may only be a freshman, but Kweli Fielder is racking up scholarship offers, including his most recent from the Pitt Panthers.
Out of a fairly large-enrollment school in Carrollton High School in Georgia (nearly 2,000 students), Fielder played his freshman season in the top division in Georgia - 6A football. Carrollton finished 14-1, ranked No. 4 in the state of Georgia, and in the Top 10 nationally (#9).
Fielder started at right tackle, which is quite a feat for a ninth-grader. Listed in his Hudl profile is offensive tackle and offensive guard, and in that order, which may suggest position flexibility for the young offensive lineman.
In his early offer list, by extending an offer yesterday, Pitt joined Auburn, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Syracuse.
As you can see in the tweet above, Fielder is shown alongside Pitt offensive line coach Jeremy Davreau during a campus visit.
At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds as a freshman with a full season of Georgia 6A football under his belt, Fielder's future is extremely bright.
He follows a long line of high-end recruits out of Carrollton High School.
In the 2026 class, Carrollton is home to Top 150 cornerback Dorian Barney, Top 200 wide receiver Ryan Mosley, and three-star interior offensive lineman Zykie Helton. In other recent classes, the Georgia school churned out Top 50 Colorado quarterback signee Julian Lewis (2025), Top 250 Texas safety signee Zelus Hicks (2025), four-star Florida State signee Shamar Arnoux, Top 75 Alabama tight end signee Caleb Odom (2024), three star Duke linebacker signee Montreze Smith (2024), and others.
