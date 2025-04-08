Inside The Panthers

Pitt Football Offers Big-Time Freshman

The Pitt Panthers extended an offer to a talented player out of Georgia.

Kevin Sinclair

X: @KweliFielder
In this story:

He may only be a freshman, but Kweli Fielder is racking up scholarship offers, including his most recent from the Pitt Panthers.

Out of a fairly large-enrollment school in Carrollton High School in Georgia (nearly 2,000 students), Fielder played his freshman season in the top division in Georgia - 6A football. Carrollton finished 14-1, ranked No. 4 in the state of Georgia, and in the Top 10 nationally (#9).

Fielder started at right tackle, which is quite a feat for a ninth-grader. Listed in his Hudl profile is offensive tackle and offensive guard, and in that order, which may suggest position flexibility for the young offensive lineman.

In his early offer list, by extending an offer yesterday, Pitt joined Auburn, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Syracuse.

As you can see in the tweet above, Fielder is shown alongside Pitt offensive line coach Jeremy Davreau during a campus visit.

At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds as a freshman with a full season of Georgia 6A football under his belt, Fielder's future is extremely bright.

He follows a long line of high-end recruits out of Carrollton High School.

In the 2026 class, Carrollton is home to Top 150 cornerback Dorian Barney, Top 200 wide receiver Ryan Mosley, and three-star interior offensive lineman Zykie Helton. In other recent classes, the Georgia school churned out Top 50 Colorado quarterback signee Julian Lewis (2025), Top 250 Texas safety signee Zelus Hicks (2025), four-star Florida State signee Shamar Arnoux, Top 75 Alabama tight end signee Caleb Odom (2024), three star Duke linebacker signee Montreze Smith (2024), and others.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Kevin Sinclair
KEVIN SINCLAIR

Kevin Sinclair writes coverage of the Pitt Panthers along with the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennessee Titans for On SI. Previously, he was a recruiting reporter and managing editor at Irish Illustrated, the privately-owned Notre Dame site within the 247Sports Network, for over seven-and-a-half years. Kevin studied multimedia journalism and has been a sports writer for nearly a decade.

Home/News