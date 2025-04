Pitt Football Offers Big-Time Freshman

#AGTG After a great visit and conversation with @CoachDarveau I was blessed to receive an šŸ ¾ļøffer from The University of PittsburghšŸ”µšŸŸ” @Pitt_FB @CoachDuzzPittFB @CoachJoeyKing @CoachD_Phillips @_CoachFuller @CoachMasters @Carrollton_High @CarrolltonTroj1 @tballardqbcoachā€¦ pic.twitter.com/M2e3XVe9Ju