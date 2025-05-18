Three Intriguing Incoming Pitt Freshmen
Next month, while the Pitt Panthers host scores of 2026 prospects across three official visits — June 5-7, June 12-14, and June 19-21 — the remaining 2025-class signees will enroll ahead of fall camp.
That collection of signees include seven incoming freshmen, a group made up of a pair of running backs, three offensive linemen, a linebacker/edge, and a safety.
In January, 13 members of the 2025 class enrolled at Pitt, including quarterback Mason Heintschel, defensive back Josh Guerrier, running back Ja'Kyrian Turner, and receiver Tony Kinsler.
Below, Inside the Panthers On SI singles out three intriguing incoming freshmen among the seven June-entry signees.
Synkwan Smith
Last month, Roswell High School offensive line coach Vince Vance weighed in on Pitt running back signee Synkwan Smith.
"We ran jet sweeps with him. We ran tosses with him. We handed him the ball. We threw him the ball out of the slot. We would line him up at the X (receiver) because of his speed, he's so fast,” Coach Vance said. “He's a track kid. Because he's so fast, defenses had to back up and they had to pay attention to him. "
"It gave us the underneath, and then we would switch it and put him in the slot. And then (the opponent) lines up a decent nickel against him, but a decent nickel is not athletic enough to hang with him. So, literally, you line him up wherever you need, get him the ball, and just watch him go."
"He's going to make people miss, and he's going to be dynamic as he does it."
Although Smith is a running back with a smaller stature, Coach Vance mentioned it was an over-emphasized trait that was typically unreasonably negative. At 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, Smith packs 10.5 speed. That will add an intriguing dynamic to a running back room left quite thin, due in part to a long-term injury suffered by Derrick Davis Jr.
Cole Woodson
Less than a month ago, incoming Pitt safety Cole Woodson clocked a 10.44 in the 100 meters.
That's blazing speed.
For the Panthers, defensive coordinator Randy Bates returns both starting cornerbacks in Rashad Battle and Tamon Lynum along with the emerging Shadarian Harrison. However, at cornerback, both 2024 starters Donovan McMillon and PJ O'Brien left the program.
Cruce Brookins is on the rise while Javon McIntyre started a few games last year for the Panthers in the back end. However, there's room for a young safety to climb into the two-deep.
Could that young player be Woodson?
He certainly has the size at 6'1", 190, and the pure speed to pull it off.
Jaylin Brown
After de-committing from Louisville, Jaylin Brown was scooped up by the Pitt Panthers, a good score for the ACC program.
As stated in relation to Synkwan Smith, entering spring camp, the Pitt offense was lacking depth beyond running back Desmond Reid who was regularly banged-up last season. It's part of why early-entry freshman running back Ja'Kyrian Turner carved a major role during spring camp.
Jaylin Brown boasts 10.7 speed, and out of West Palm Beach, Florida, facing quality competition on varsity, he averaged more than eight yards per carry with over 1,000 rushing yards through his senior season.
This is another player who could potentially help the Panthers in the fall, despite his freshman status.
