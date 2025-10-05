Pitt WR Steps Up in Blowout Over Boston College
PITTSBURGH — The big story from the Pitt Panthers' 48-7 blowout win over the Boston College Eagles is how impressive true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel was in his first-career start. And for good reason, too
Heintschel completed 30 of 41 pass attempts for 323 yards and four touchdowns. It was one of the best performances by a true freshman quarterback in Pitt history.
Heintschel was completing passes all over the field, and it certainly didn't hurt to have a talented veteran wide receiver as the No. 1 target.
Kenny Johnson saw the ball 11 times and caught nine passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half.
Johnson's receptions and yardage totals were new career highs for the junior receiver.
"I think Kenny is just that much of a dude," Heintschel said postgame. "He's such a playmaker to where it just makes my job so much easier. Just let him get the ball in space and let him make plays. That's what this offense is all about."
Pat Narduzzi echoed Heintschel's statement and added that the offense doesn't play favorites; it's also about getting the ball to the right people at the right time.
"He's one of our best wideouts, if not the best," Narduzzi said. "It has nothing to do with 'I like that guy, I'm going to throw it to him.' It's getting them the ball when they're supposed to get the ball."
Johnson was definitely supposed to get the ball in this game, as he had six more targets and catches than the next leading receiver in both categories. He also out-gained all other Pitt pass catchers by 75 yards.
"I think this is the most in rhythm we've played," Johnson said. "I think any offense can be good, as long as you play in rhythm, and as long as you trust the guys out there to make plays. I don't think Mason tried to go out there and be Superman. I think he just went out there and played a good, confident game, trusted us and let us make it happen."
Before the game, Johnson had not had more than 60 receiving yards or a touchdown in a single contest this season.
"It was so much fun out there, just balling out and getting wins," Johnson said. "Losing sucks. Getting back in that win column was amazing."
The receiver-quarterback duo was a huge part of the Panthers' first win since defeating Central Michigan at home nearly a month ago, and winning their first game against a Power Four team in nearly a year.
"It was such a relief just going out there and just dominating the whole time like we should have been," Johnson said. "I think we've lost games ourselves. I don't think many teams have beaten us, just the mistakes that we've made. We cleaned them up this week and got better."
Johnson admitted that every game going forward likely won't yield the same production he and Heintschel had against 1-3 Boston College. Pitt now moves on to a new challenge: facing a ranked opponent.
The Panthers head south to face No. 18 Florida State next week. The Seminoles will likely pose more of a challenge defensively with their top 40 pass defense. But if Pitt plays as in rhythm as it did this week and the defense continues to stand strong, the ceiling is quite high, according to Johnson.
"Championship," Johnson said. "I think we can go all the way. Especially with the way our defense is playing. They're not getting enough credit. Those boys have been hooping, and they are holding us down. As long as we can keep that clicking and keep that rolling, I know we'll be unstoppable."
