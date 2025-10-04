Pitt Freshman QB Begins First Start with Touchdown Drive
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel looked impressive on his first drive as a starter.
The former three-star quarterback went 4-for-4 with 29 yards and threw his first-career touchdown to Justin Holmes on a 14-yard score. The scoring drive gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead after Boston College went 3-and-out on its first possession.
Heintschel was named the starter just hours before kick off against the Eagles. Before this game, Heintschel appeared in just one game this season against Duquesne, and he was 3-for-4 passing with 36 yards.
Heintschel was the top quarterback in Pitt's 2025 recruiting class. As a senior at Clay High School, Heintschel had 2,444 yards, 35 touchdowns and completed 70% of his passes. He also ran for 770 yards and six touchdowns.
Clay had a record of 8-3, and Heintschel helped lead his team to the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division II, Region 6 playoffs.
On signing day last year, offensive coordinator Kade Bell called Heintschel "a steal" and Pitt was the first Power Four school to offer Heintschel out of high school. He committed to the Panthers in March 2024.
Redshirt sophomore Eli Holstein was Pitt's starting quarterback to begin the season. He and the offense struggled in the previous two games against Power Four opponents.
Holstein was 22-for-37 with 303 yards, one touchdown and one interception against West Virginia, and was 14-for-26 passing with 228 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions versus Louisville. He has thrown an interception in each game this season and has five total.
Holstein was benched in the fourth quarter after throwing his second interception of the half against the Cardinals. Western Carolina transfer Cole Gonzales came in to hopefully create a spark, Pat Narduzzi said after the game.
Narduzzi also said after the loss that he was not going to make a quarterback change this week and reiterated his stance in a press conference two days ago.
"He's had a good week of practice," Narduzzi said of Holstein. "I've been impressed, just the way he's bounced back from last Saturday. I feel good. I think sometimes when you get pulled, that maybe things change a little bit. Maybe it was a good thing."
If Heintschel keeps it up, he could solidify himself as the permanent starter moving forward.
