Pitt LT Suffers Injury vs. Boston College
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers lost one of their starting offensive lineman against Boston College at Acrisure Stadium.
Panthers sixth year offensive lineman Jeff Persi made his fifth start at left tackle this season against the Eagles. He helped lead a successful first drive, with freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel completing a 14-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Justin Holmes, capping a 11-play, 76-yard drive to put the Panthers up 7-0.
Persi dropped to the ground during that touchdown pass, grabbing his right leg and stayed down on the field, with Pitt medical staff tending to him.
He eventually got up under his own power and walked off the field and then into the medical tent.
Persi came out and then went on the bike twice, but never returned to the field, staying on the sideline the rest of the first half with his helmet off.
Redshirt junior Kendall Stanley took over as left tackle for Pitt and has stayed there at the start of the second half.
This marks the second Panthers starting offensive lineman who has left a game with an injury, as redshirt senior Keith Gouveia suffered a season-ending injury in the 34-27 loss to Louisville at Acrisure Stadium in Week 5.
Persi spent the previous five seasons with Michigan, commiting there as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2020 from JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
He played in all games as a redshirt sophomore in 2022 on special teams and five games on the offensive line. He made his first collegiate start for Michigan at left tackle vs. Rutgers in Week 10.
Persi featured in all 15 games for the Wolverines in 2023, helping them win the National Championship, their first since 1997. He also played five games on the offensive line, with four contests at right guard and one contest at right tackle.
He then saw action in 10 games as a redshirt senior in 2024, playing nine on special teams and six on the offensive line. He started two contests at left tackle vs. Washington in Week 6 and Illinois in Week 8.
