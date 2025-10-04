Former Pitt All-American Named Honorary Captain vs. Boston College

Tomorrow’s honorary captain is Antonio Bryant!!



• Wide Receiver 1999-2001.

• 2000 Biletnikoff Winner.

• 2000 Consensus 1st Team All-American.

• 2000 Big East Offensive Player of the Year.

• 2x 1st Team All-Big East.

• 2002 NFL All-Rookie Team.

• 8 Years in the NFL.