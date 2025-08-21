Pitt Taking Precaution With Star RB
Pitt Panthers running back Desmond Reid has looked good on the practice field this fall. He's the same largely unassuming player he's always been, but once the ball is slotted into his arms (or thrown his way), he's almost untouchable.
But he hasn't had many opportunities to showcase that in live situations this fall. And that's not because the Pitt coaching staff is worried about him. Far from it. There's just nothing else for him to show right now.
Reid is a tough running back, racking up 236 plays from scrimmage last season (carries and receptions). The next closest skill player is Kenny Johnson with 81.
So, yeah, it's safe to say Reid can shoulder a heavy load. It wouldn't be wrong to wonder whether he's pound-for-pound the toughest player on the team - standing at 5-foot-8, 175 pounds. He took a beating as the season wore on, and while it would be unfair to say he's injury prone, he did sustain more than his fair share of hits. He missed time, fought through injuries to stay on the field and battled to keep the offense afloat late in the season.
Simply put, Reid is one of the toughest, most versatile players in college football. There's nothing else the coaching staff needs to see following a season in which he racked up 1,500 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi explained why Reid hasn't taken any snaps during the two scrimmages this fall on Tuesday.
"Precautionary," Narduzzi said. "(Des Reid) is healthy and ready to go. Again, he's practiced hard every day, and I'm happy where he is. So, I didn’t need to get him reps. The tailback is so much different than every other position. I mean, you can get hit by seven guys on one play. Coach (Lindsey Lamar) helps me out because I’ve got a hard time with it. Le’Veon Bell at Michigan State, that guy was a war daddy, but he's a bigger back. But I was like, 'Coach, I don’t think we should do it,' but then I'm like, 'Coach, you're right. You're right.' So, he calms me down, keeps me off the cliff there."
Reid is going to take a lot of snaps this season, but it is a young, inexperienced room behind him. Juelz Goff, who received his first taste of college football late last season as a true freshman, has taken some reps with the 1s and looked good doing it.
Ja'Kyrian Turner, a true freshman who impressed after enrolling early over the winter, has been forced to the sideline of late.
"He's getting closer," Narduzzi said. "Like I said, we brought him back too early, mistake, and we're gonna be very cautious with him. But, like, Juelz Goff, he's really good. So, we'll get Boosie ready to know when it's time."
It's Goff, Turner, Western Carolina transfer Jalynn Williams, wide receiver-turned-running back Justin Cook and maybe usage for Tyreek Robinson out of the backfield. Injuries to Derrick Davis Jr., Jaylin Brown and Synkwan Smith have left the Panthers thin.
Reid hasn't been participating in scrimmages this fall, but he will be very active once the season begins on Aug. 30 against Duquesne.
