Pitt Reveals Uniform vs. Florida State
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers will break out a classic uniform combination for a huge matchup vs. No. 25 Florida State this weekend.
Pitt will wear gold helmets with a blue Cathedral stripe down the crown, whire jerseys with blue numbers and gold pants with another blue Cathedral stripe down the side - as modeled by Francis Brewu.
It's one of the Panthers' top combinations, and it comes against a big-time opponent.
Pitt is coming off a win against Boston College, which came as head coach Pat Narduzzi inserted true freshman Mason Heintschel into the starting lineup, and while Boston College has suffered back-to-back defeats, it's still a ranked road matchup - with some injuries.
"Solid week of practice, three really good days," Narduzzi said. "I think we'll watch today's tape and see where we are, but obviously, a big challenge going down to Tallahassee. Road game, and I think our guys are prepared. It will be loud, I'd imagine, at noon. We've got all the preparation we need there. It's always going on the road knowing that you're gonna have noise, and it's hitting the ball often. We had zero unforced errors a week ago at home, but it's gonna be a lot louder down there than it was at home last weekend."
Florida State dropped seven spots to No. 25 in the latest AP Poll, following a single-digit home loss to Miami, but the Seminoles will still be a tough test - especially on the road. FSU quarterback Thomas Castellanos has been one of the most explosive players in college football, and the offense is fueled by a deep cast of playmakers.
It's been tough sledding for Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his team, coming off a double overtime loss to Virginia and the loss to Miami, but the Seminoles are still one of the better teams in the ACC.
Pitt is 6-5 all-time vs. Florida State, in a series dating back to 1971, but the series has only been played three times since 1982. The Seminoles won in 2013, Pitt returned the favor in 2020 and the 'Noles won in 2023.
Pitt, meanwhile, is 3-2 (1-1 ACC) following the win against Boston College. Heintschel has sparked new life in the team, throwing for 323 yards and four touchdowns in a huge 48-7 win, but as everyone around the program has said, there's a lot of work to be done.
