Pitt HC Talks Aaron Donald’s Jersey Retirement, Hall of Fame
PITTSBURGH — It was announced earlier this week that former Pitt Panthers superstar Aaron Donald's jersey will be retired on Nov. 15 against Notre Dame. This weekend against Louisville, he will also be inducted into the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame.
Pat Narduzzi gave his thoughts on Donald and what his jersey retirement and Hall of Fame induction mean for the Pitt program.
"To be the head coach while Aaron Donald's jersey gets retired, that's incredible," Narduzzi said on his weekly radio show on Sept. 24. "When I think of Aaron Donald, I think of first class in every respect."
Narduzzi mentioned not only Donald's first-class play on the field, but also his generous efforts off the field. The ground floor of Pitt's athletics facility is named the "Aaron Donald Football Performance Center" after Donald provided a seven-figure gift to the university. It was the largest gift ever made by a Pitt football letterman.
Even though Donald played at Pitt before Narduzzi became the head coach, he couldn't help but praise the Pitt and NFL legend.
"I wish I could have coached that guy," Narduzzi told the media on Sept. 25. "I mean, that guy's an unbelievable football player. He was unbelievable at Pitt. He had an incredible NFL career. I can't say enough good things about him."
Donald's size is what made him unique. He was 6-foot-1 and 280 pounds as a defensive tackle. For comparison, the Panthers' current defensive tackles are bigger than Donald. Sean FitzSimmons is 6-foot-3, 295 pounds and Francis Brewu is slightly taller than Donald at 6-foot-2, 280 pounds.
"You watch his motor, if you watch any videotape on him, he's just an amazing football player that plays with an attitude every down," Narduzzi said. "Is he the biggest guy in the world? No, but that chest cavity of his is gigantic. He's got a big heart."
Before Narduzzi was at Pitt, he said he and Donald never crossed paths. Narduzzi was the defensive coordinator at Michigan State while Donald was with the Panthers. The only time Narduzzi saw Donald in person was at an awards banquet in Atlanta.
"I remember going, 'Who is this little guy? Golly. He's getting all these awards,'" Narduzzi said.
Narduzzi said Donald would return to Pitt and train at the football facility during his playing days. He said it was something his players always looked forward to, and this weekend is no different.
"We're excited to get him back this weekend," Narduzzi said. "Well deserved. Probably overdue."
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt HC Discusses New Changes in College Football
- Pitt Offensive Linemen Sing Aaron Donald's Praises
- No. 5 Pitt Volleyball Outlasts No. 11 SMU
- Pitt Needs Improvement in Key Area vs. Louisville
- Pitt Finalizes 2025-26 ACC Schedule Dates
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt