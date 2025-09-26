Game Preview: Pitt Starts ACC Play vs. Louisville
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) kick off the ACC schedule against the Louisville Cardinals (3-0, 0-0 ACC) this weekend.
Pitt is coming off a bye week after falling to West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl 31-24 in overtime. Louisville is coming off a 40-17 win over Bowling Green last week to move to 3-0.
This is both teams' first ACC game of the season, and this is the first road game for the Cardinals. The Panthers come into this game as a 4.5-point underdog with an over-under of 56.5.
Pitt leads the all-time series against Louisville 11-10 and is 8-5 at home. The Panthers haven't lost a home game against Louisville since Oct. 13, 2012. The last game between these two teams was in Louisville last season, and the Cardinals won 37-9.
Injuries
Injuries will play a role in this game. According to the ACC availability report, Desmond Reid is questionable to play for the Panthers, but cornerback Rashad Battle and tight end Jake Overman, who each missed the last two games, were not listed on the report.
Louisville listed three running backs as out and two more as questionable, including star running back Isaac Brown and backup Duke Watson. Brown was one of the most explosive backs in the country last season, with 1,173 yards, 11 touchdowns and averaged 7.1 yards per carry. In three games this season, Brown has averaged 13.1 yards per carry with 248 yards and three scores.
If Watson and Brown are both ruled out by kickoff, the Cardinals will only have two active running backs on the roster in true freshman Braxton Jennings and redshirt freshman Shaun Boykins Jr. Both backs have played in two games this season. Jennings has 12 carries for 70 yards and one touchdown. Boykins has seven rushes for 37 yards.
If Reid can't go for Pitt, expect Julez Goff to receive most of the carries and true freshman Ja'Kyrian Turner to be his backup. Goff has 21 rushes for 84 yards and two touchdowns this season. Turner has 10 carries for 35 yards and one touchdown.
Key Stats
Pitt Offense
Scoring: 43.3 points per game (tied-17th in FBS)
Total: 424.3 yards per game (53rd)
Passing: 315.0 yards per game (19th)
Rushing: 109.3 yards per game (117th)
Pitt Defense
Scoring: 19.0 points per game (45th in FBS)
Total: 283.7 yards per game (30th)
Passing: 202.7 yards per game (64th)
Rushing: 81.0 yards per game (16th)
Louisville Offense
Scoring: 39.7 points per game (28th in FBS)
Total: 415.0 yards per game (57th)
Passing: 259.0 yards per game (42nd)
Rushing: 156.0 yards per game (tied-76th)
Louisville Defense
Scoring: 16.0 points per game (tied-29th in FBS)
Total: 244.7 yards per game (57th)
Passing: 114.7 yards per game (4th)
Rushing: 130.0 yards per game (58th)
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- WATCH: Pitt HC Previews ACC Opener vs. Louisville
- Pitt HC Talks Aaron Donald’s Jersey Retirement, Hall of Fame
- ACC Reveals First Pitt Availability Report vs. Louisville
- Pitt HC Discusses New Changes in College Football
- Pitt Offensive Linemen Sing Aaron Donald's Praises
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt