Inside The Panthers

WATCH: Pitt HC Previews ACC Opener vs. Louisville

In his final media appearance before the ACC opener vs. Louisville, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke about the matchup.

Karl Ludwig

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi speaks to the media during Louisville game week
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi speaks to the media during Louisville game week / Karl Ludwig
In this story:

PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers are coming off a shellacking against the Louisville Cardinals last season, and while head coach Pat Narduzzi doesn't view the game as a chance at revenge, it is an important one.

It's the ACC season opener, it's the first game coming off the bye week, which is coming off a demoralizing loss to West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl and it's a chance to prove that the Panthers aren't going to crumble.

"We had a great week of practice," Narduzzi said. "I'm excited to watch our guys go out and play. Obviously, we were tested a week ago. We had a great open week, which we really didn't have off. We went out in pads both days, got a lot of good work done and fixed some things we needed to get fixed. We've had a great week of practice."

Narduzzi touched upon what Louisville does offensively with transfer quarterback Miller Moss and a trio of electric running backs. Louisville running back Isaac Brown is one of the best running backs in the country but has dealt with injuries this season.

Narduzzi also talked about faking injuries and the fine levied against Syracuse, the move to a 9-game conference schedule going forward and the news that Pitt legend Aaron Donald will have his jersey retired in November.

"The thing I'll say about him is I didn't know him as a player," Narduzzi said. "I didn't get to coach him, but you watch his motor, if you watch any video tape on him, he's an amazing football player that plays with an attitude every time. Is he the biggest guy in the world? No. But that chest cavity of his is gigantic. He's got a big heart, not only on the field, but off the field. For what he gives back to the University of Pittsburgh, he's around, our kids loved seeing him in the summers that he was still playing. We're excited to get him back this weekend. Well deserved, probably overdue."

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Karl Ludwig
KARL LUDWIG

Karl Ludwig is a Pittsburgh Panthers on SI sportswriter. He has spent the past three years covering the Pitt Panthers for a couple of platforms. While he did not attend Pitt, he grew up in the Pittsburgh area, attending North Allegheny Senior High School and Slippery Rock University. As a student at SRU, he served as the sports editor of SRU’s student-run newspaper, The Rocket, and provided award-winning coverage in football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer. It was at SRU that his love for sports journalism blossomed. Karl spent three seasons as the Pitt football beat writer for Pittsburgh Sports Now, following time as an intern for the Sports Now Network. His most recent coverage of the University was for Pitt Sports News of the On3/Rivals network. He’s also contributed to Athlon Sports and SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain.

Home/Football