WATCH: Pitt HC Previews ACC Opener vs. Louisville
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers are coming off a shellacking against the Louisville Cardinals last season, and while head coach Pat Narduzzi doesn't view the game as a chance at revenge, it is an important one.
It's the ACC season opener, it's the first game coming off the bye week, which is coming off a demoralizing loss to West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl and it's a chance to prove that the Panthers aren't going to crumble.
"We had a great week of practice," Narduzzi said. "I'm excited to watch our guys go out and play. Obviously, we were tested a week ago. We had a great open week, which we really didn't have off. We went out in pads both days, got a lot of good work done and fixed some things we needed to get fixed. We've had a great week of practice."
Narduzzi touched upon what Louisville does offensively with transfer quarterback Miller Moss and a trio of electric running backs. Louisville running back Isaac Brown is one of the best running backs in the country but has dealt with injuries this season.
Narduzzi also talked about faking injuries and the fine levied against Syracuse, the move to a 9-game conference schedule going forward and the news that Pitt legend Aaron Donald will have his jersey retired in November.
"The thing I'll say about him is I didn't know him as a player," Narduzzi said. "I didn't get to coach him, but you watch his motor, if you watch any video tape on him, he's an amazing football player that plays with an attitude every time. Is he the biggest guy in the world? No. But that chest cavity of his is gigantic. He's got a big heart, not only on the field, but off the field. For what he gives back to the University of Pittsburgh, he's around, our kids loved seeing him in the summers that he was still playing. We're excited to get him back this weekend. Well deserved, probably overdue."
