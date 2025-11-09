Pitt WR Trolls Louisville After Upset Loss
Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Cataurus "Blue" Hicks spent his bye week at Louisville, where he saw his former team fall in an upset to Cal. He made his feelings known on his Instagram.
Hicks' History with the Cardinals
Hicks, a redshirt sophomore, spent his first two college seasons at Louisville. In his first official year playing with the Cardinals, Hicks put up 12 receptions for 149 yards. He transferred to Pittsburgh in January 2025.
So far this season, Hicks has 19 receptions for 353 yards and four touchdowns. He has blown his stats from the year prior out of the water, and there are still three games left of this regular season.
Pitt and Louisville faced off this season for Pitt's first ACC game, which unfortunately didn't go so well for the Panthers. Though Hicks put up 133 receiving yards and one touchdown against his former team, Pitt blew a 17-0 lead and lost to the Cardinals.
The game against Louisville also had some extra tension. There was a bizarre series of events where linebacker Rasheem Biles got into an altercation with Louisville's ball boy. The ball boy trolled Pitt after the game on social media, letting the world know he got his team's ball back.
ACC Shaken Up
Louisville's loss means more than just a personal gain for Hicks. It also puts the ACC even more in play for the Panthers.
Before this weekend, Louisville seemed to be one of Pitt's main competitors for the second spot in the ACC. However, now with a second conference loss, Louisville has fallen to sixth in the conference, while Pitt remains at third.
Another shocking result was the Virginia Cavaliers losing to Wake Forest, a team at the bottom of the conference. Virginia was previously undefeated in ACC play, but now is second in the conference with a 5-1 record, the same as Georgia Tech and Pitt.
Georgia Tech is now in first place in the conference, even after its loss to NC State the week prior.
All of these losses point to Pitt being in control of its own destiny. After the game against Notre Dame, Pitt will play the ACC powerhouses of Georgia Tech and Miami. These games could set Pitt up to make the ACC Championship, or even get a bid to the College Football Playoff.
As for now, the Panthers are probably more concerned with their upcoming game against the Fighting Irish.
