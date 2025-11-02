Pitt's Ja'Kyrian Turner Sets Career Milestone
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers true freshman running back Ja'Kyrian Turner set a new career high in the 35-20 win over the Stanford Cardinal.
Turner led Pitt's offense with 127 rushing yards at a 5.8 yards per carry clip, and added three catches for 36 yards. His rushing yards were a new career high for Turner, and he was the first Panther to surpass 100 yards in a game this season.
Turner now leads Pitt's offense in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns this season with 399 yards and six scores in eight games.
Turner Receives High Praise
"Boosie [Turner] is a football player," Pat Narduzzi said postgame. "He's tough. He's physical. He was Desmond Reid 2.0."
Reid did not play in this game. Narduzzi said that Reid "didn't feel great" after suffering an injury in garbage time last week against NC State.
Like Reid, though, Turner was explosive. He ripped off four 10+ yard runs and had his two biggest carries of the year go for 37 and 31 yards.
The most yards Turner had in a game this year prior to this game was 67 yards in the 48-7 win over Boston College. That was also the most rushing yards a Pitt running back had in a game this season.
Turner's longest run was also a 19-yard carry against the Eagles before ripping off two 30+ runs against Stanford.
Narduzzi announced his plans to burn Turner's redshirt in September, two days after the freshman scored his first-career touchdown against Central Michigan.
"It was fun to get him some reps out there and see what he's got," Narduzzi said. "I think he can help us this season, and I don't anticipate him redshirting."
Pitt currently has the 111th rushing offense in college football, averaging 119.5 yards per game. The ground game has been an underperforming factor of this Pitt offense. The pass game averaged 302.4 yards per game, good for 10th in the country before beating Stanford, and the offense as a whole averages 421.9 yards per game, ranked at 42nd in the nation.
The Road Ahead
Pitt has a much-needed bye week approaching and will then host No. 12 Notre Dame before facing No. 8 Georgia Tech on the road and playing No. 10 Miami at home to end the season.
Georgia Tech currently has the 87th run defense in the country, but Notre Dame is 17th at stopping the run and Miami is ninth. If the Panthers plan on winning out the rest of the season, relying solely on a freshman quarterback through the air likely will not be enough.
Pitt will need more performances like this one from Turner and other members of the running backs room.
