College GameDay Returns to Pitt

ESPN's College GameDay will return to Pittsburgh for the first time in three years for the Pitt Panthers' ranked matchup vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Mitchell Corcoran

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers helmets on the sidelines against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — ESPN's College GameDay will be at the Pitt Panthers' Week 12 top-25 matchup against the No. 10-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the team announced.

This will be College GameDay's first stop in Pittsburgh since Week 1 of the 2022 season, when the crew visited for the Panthers' 38-31 win over West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl. It was the first rendition of the classic rivalry game since 2011, and cornerback M.J. Devonshire gave Pitt the win off a 56-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter.

Pitt GameDay History

College GameDay has been in Pittsburgh two other times since the show's creation. The first visit was for No. 25 Pitt's 31-28 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech on Nov. 8, 2003, and the second was for the 42-21 loss to Notre Dame on Sept. 3, 2005.

College GameDay also made two other stops in Pittsburgh, excluding football games. The show was at Pitt men's basketball games on Jan. 13, 2007, and most recently on Jan. 21, 2012.

ESPN College Gameday prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and Louisville Cardinals at the Petersen Events Center
January 21, 2012; Pittsburgh,PA, USA: Television announcers Huibert Davis (left) and Rece Davis (left center) and Digger Phelps (right center) and Jay Bilas (right) on the set of ESPN College Gameday prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and Louisville Cardinals at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USPRESSWIRE / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This will be Notre Dame's first appearance on College GameDay since the Fighting Irish defeated No. 20 Texas A&M 23-13 in College Station, Texas, in Week 1 of last season. The last time Notre Dame hosted College GameDay was for its first-round College Football Playoff matchup against No. 8 Indiana, also during the 2024 season.

Notre Dame has now tied Michigan for the sixth-most all-time appearances on College GameDay, with 41. The only schools with more are Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma and Georgia.

Pitt vs. Notre Dame Preview

Notre Dame is a long-time rival of Pitt's. This game goes back to 1930, and the Fighting Irish now hold a 49-21 all-time advantage over the Panthers. This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2023, and Pat Narduzzi has yet to beat Notre Dame in his 11-year tenure.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish players enter Notre Dame Stadium before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers
Oct. 29, 2010; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish players enter Notre Dame Stadium before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers. Notre Dame won 23-17. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Pitt and Notre Dame have both gone on impressive runs this season. The Panthers are on a five-game winning streak ever since freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel took over the starting role, and the Fighting Irish are on a seven-game winning streak since suffering close ranked losses to Miami and Texas A&M.

Both teams have also dominated as of late. Pitt returned from California with a 35-20 win over Stanford two weeks ago, just one game after blowing out NC State 53-34 at home. Notre Dame is coming off a 49-10 win over Navy and beat Boston College 25-10 and No. 20 USC 34-24 in the past weeks.

This is a big game for both teams, but more is at stake for Notre Dame. If Pitt were to lose, its College Football Playoff hopes would remain alive because this is a non-conference game. The Fighting Irish, who are notably not in a conference, cannot rely on the automatic bid system, like the Power Four teams can, to reach the Playoff and must continue to win regular season games.

This is also a great 'prove it' opportunity for Pitt, as the two biggest games of the season remaining are against No. 17 Georgia Tech and No. 18 Miami. Should the Panthers win both conference games, they'll have a good chance to play in the ACC Championship in Charlotte and contend for a spot in the Playoff.

Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

