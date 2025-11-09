College GameDay Returns to Pitt
PITTSBURGH — ESPN's College GameDay will be at the Pitt Panthers' Week 12 top-25 matchup against the No. 10-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the team announced.
This will be College GameDay's first stop in Pittsburgh since Week 1 of the 2022 season, when the crew visited for the Panthers' 38-31 win over West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl. It was the first rendition of the classic rivalry game since 2011, and cornerback M.J. Devonshire gave Pitt the win off a 56-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter.
Pitt GameDay History
College GameDay has been in Pittsburgh two other times since the show's creation. The first visit was for No. 25 Pitt's 31-28 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech on Nov. 8, 2003, and the second was for the 42-21 loss to Notre Dame on Sept. 3, 2005.
College GameDay also made two other stops in Pittsburgh, excluding football games. The show was at Pitt men's basketball games on Jan. 13, 2007, and most recently on Jan. 21, 2012.
This will be Notre Dame's first appearance on College GameDay since the Fighting Irish defeated No. 20 Texas A&M 23-13 in College Station, Texas, in Week 1 of last season. The last time Notre Dame hosted College GameDay was for its first-round College Football Playoff matchup against No. 8 Indiana, also during the 2024 season.
Notre Dame has now tied Michigan for the sixth-most all-time appearances on College GameDay, with 41. The only schools with more are Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma and Georgia.
Pitt vs. Notre Dame Preview
Notre Dame is a long-time rival of Pitt's. This game goes back to 1930, and the Fighting Irish now hold a 49-21 all-time advantage over the Panthers. This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2023, and Pat Narduzzi has yet to beat Notre Dame in his 11-year tenure.
Pitt and Notre Dame have both gone on impressive runs this season. The Panthers are on a five-game winning streak ever since freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel took over the starting role, and the Fighting Irish are on a seven-game winning streak since suffering close ranked losses to Miami and Texas A&M.
Both teams have also dominated as of late. Pitt returned from California with a 35-20 win over Stanford two weeks ago, just one game after blowing out NC State 53-34 at home. Notre Dame is coming off a 49-10 win over Navy and beat Boston College 25-10 and No. 20 USC 34-24 in the past weeks.
This is a big game for both teams, but more is at stake for Notre Dame. If Pitt were to lose, its College Football Playoff hopes would remain alive because this is a non-conference game. The Fighting Irish, who are notably not in a conference, cannot rely on the automatic bid system, like the Power Four teams can, to reach the Playoff and must continue to win regular season games.
This is also a great 'prove it' opportunity for Pitt, as the two biggest games of the season remaining are against No. 17 Georgia Tech and No. 18 Miami. Should the Panthers win both conference games, they'll have a good chance to play in the ACC Championship in Charlotte and contend for a spot in the Playoff.
