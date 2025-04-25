Pitt Volleyball 2026 Commit Reclassifies to 2025
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will have a volleyball commitment come earlier than planned, as she'll join the team for next season.
Izzy Masten, who committed to Pitt on June 21, 2024 as a part of the Class of 2026, reclassified to the Class of 2025, according to an interview she did with Brian Haenchen of the Indy Star.
Masten played volleyball for Tri-West Hendricks High School in Lizton, Ind., about 25 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.
She had an excellent sophomore season in 2023, playing in all 116 sets over 35 matches. She made 454 kills, 3.9 per set, while hitting .274 as an outside hitter. She also made 386 digs, 3.3 per set, and 75 service aces, 0.6 per set., while only making 33 service errors, completing 93.3% of her serves.
Masten led Tri-West Hendricks in kills, kills per set, hitting percentage, digs, digs per set, service aces and service aces per set in 2023.
She starred again as a senior, leading her team to a 33-4 record and to the 3A State Semifinals. She played in 114 sets, making 557 kills, 4.9 per set, hitting .325 as an outside hitter. She also had 142 service aces, 1.2 per set, plus 314 digs, 3.8 digs per set and had a 94.0% reception rate in serve-receive.
Masten again led Tri-West Hendricks in kills, kills per set, hitting percentage, service aces and service aces per set last season, while ranking second in digs and digs per set.
She also played for her travel team, Rev Volleyball Academy in Indianapolis, and beach volleyball for Ohio Valley Beach.
Masten mostly plays libero/defensive specialist for her club team, and since she stands at 5-foot-8, it's likely she'll play there going forward for the Panthers.
Pitt does need depth at outside hitter, as Valeria Vazquez Gomez graduated, First Team All-American Torrey Stafford transferred to Texas and Class of 2025 signee Samara Coleman departed and signed with TCU.
Junior Blaire Bayless is the only outside hitter that returns from last season. Pitt also added an outside hitter redshirt sophomore Sophia Gregoire, who transferred in from Oregon after head coach Matt Ulmer departed and took the Kansas job.
Pitt will also bring in Illinois transfer in redshirt senior Brooke Mosher, who mostly plays setter, but does have experience at outside hitter as well.
Shorter outside hitters have excelled at the college level in recent years. Former Pitt Second Team All-American Leketor Member-Meneh, currently with the Indy Ignite in the Pro Volleyball Federation, also stands just 5-foot-8.
Masten, if she stays as a libero/defensive specialist, will join redshirt senior Emery Dupes, who transferred in from Florida State, senior Dillyn Griffin and sophomore Mallorie Meyer in that position group on the Panthers.
She will join middle blocker Abbey Emch as one of two freshman in the Class of 2025 for the Panthers.
Pitt still has an incredible Class of 2026, despite Masten reclassifying. This includes outside hitterAyanna Watson and libero/setterTrinity Thompsonfrom Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, setter Isabella Hoppe from nearby Pine-Richland High School in Gibsonia, Pa. and outside hitterLola Sageer from Liverpool High School in Liverpool, N.Y. and outside hitter Jessica Smallwood, who flipped from Florida, from Elizabethtown High School in Elizabethtown, Ky.
Pitt Volleyball 2025 Roster Outlook + Eligibility
Redshirt Senior (One Year)
Libero Emery Dupes
Middle blocker Bre Kelley
Setter Brooke Mosher
Senior (One Year)
Libero/defensive specialist Dillyn Griffin
Junior (Two Years)
Outside hitter Blaire Bayless
Right side hitter Olivia Babcock
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Years)
Setter Haiti Tautua’a
Outside Hitter Sophia Gregoire
Sophomore (Three Years)
Middle blocker Ryla Jones
Middle blocker Dalia Vîrlan
Libero/defensive specialist Mallorie Meyer
Redshirt Freshman (Four Years)
Setter/right side hitter Kiana Dinn
Freshman (Four Years)
Middle Blocker Abbey Emch
Libero/defensive specialist/outside hitter Izzy Masten
