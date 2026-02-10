Pitt Guard May Not Play Again This Season

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers haven't had one of their most important players the last two games and they might not have him the rest of the season.

Panthers sophomore guard Brandin Cummings hasn't featured in the past two games due to injury and head coach Jeff Capel said during the ACC coaches teleconference on Feb. 9 that Cummings could miss the rest of the campaign, according to Chris Peak of PantherLair .

"There's a possibility that he could miss the rest of the season," Capel said. "I don't have any expectations right now. I'm hoping to find out maybe a little bit more today, as he was seeing an expert, he and his father. And so, I don't have any expectations."

The Panthers are already low on depth and this would make a bad season get even worse over the final month of games.

Brandin Cummings' 2025-26 Season with Pitt

Cummings dealt with this ankle injury earlier in the season, which saw him miss three games back in November.

Those games he missed included a 78-66 win over Eastern Michigan on Nov. 10, an 83-75 loss to Quinnipiac on Nov. 23 and then a 67-66 win over Ohio State on Nov. 28, all three contests at the Petersen Events Center.

Cummings played in the next 14 games before missing out vs. the Virginia Cavaliers on Feb. 3, including all nine ACC contests for the Panthers. He started in four of those contests, including three of the four ACC games preceding that game.

He leads the team with 12.5 points and has shot 42.4% from the field, 32.6% from 3-point range and 71.8% from the foul line.

Jan 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Brandin Cummings (3) during player introductions against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Cummings scored a career-high 34 points in the 80-73 home loss to Hofstra on Dec. 7, shooting 10-for-15 from the field, 5-for-8 from 3-point range and a perfect 9-for-9 on free throws, while dishing out five assists.

He also had back-to-back 20-point games in ACC play, scoring 29 points in the 83-72 home loss to Syracuse on Jan. 10 and 23 points in the 89-66 road win over Georgia Tech on Jan. 14.

Cummings has had inconsistent play this season, which is why he's not been a main starter throughout, going from big scoring performances to games where he's largely missing from the offensive production Pitt needs out of him.

Where Pitt Turns To Without Cummings

The Panthers have just four available guards the rest of the season in fifth-year Damarco Minor, sophomore Nojus Indrusaitis and freshmen in Omari Witherspoon and Macari Moore.

Jan 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Nojus Indrusaitis (25) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Sebastian Akins (10) in overtime at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Minor and Witherspoon have started the past two games and will likely remain in the starting lineup, while Indrusaitis and Moore come off the bench.

None of the Pitt guards have averaged double-figures in scoring, with Minor at 9.5 points, Witherspoon at 7.5 points, Indrusaitis at 8.0 points and Moore at 1.5 points per game.

Indrusaitis has scored in double-digits the past two games, 11 points vs. the Cavaliers and 10 points in the 86-67 defeat to the SMU Mustangs at the Petersen Events Center on Feb. 7, but he has been the only Panthers guard to do so.

Pitt has seven games remaining in the regular season, and is 9-15 overall and 2-9 in the ACC, with three straight defeats. They need to finish out of the bottom three of the standings, or they'll miss out on the ACC Tournament.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Pittsburgh Panthers On SI on Twitter: @InsidePitt