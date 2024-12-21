Pitt Volleyball Commit Wins NPOY Honors
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have one of the best volleyball players in the country coming in as a part of their future classes, as she earned national honors for her play this season.
Ayanna Watson, a member of the Class of 2026 for Pitt volleyball, received High School Player of the Year honors from PrepVolleyball.com.
Watson plays for Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas and also for Vegas Aces 16 Under Armour last season, her travel team.
She had a fantastic junior season for the Gaels, averaging 7.3 kills per set. 0.5 aces per set, 3.0 digs per set, hit .547 and had no reception errors.
Her performances helped Bishop Gorman finish with a 29-8 overall record, 12-0 record in the Class 5A Southern - Desert Conference and Las Vegas 5A State Champions.
She also plays with libero/setter Trinity Thompson on Bishop Gorman, as well and is also a Pitt volleyball commitment in the Class of 2026. Thompson averaged 12.3 assists per set, 2.6 digs per set and 0.5 aces per set as a junior.
Watson also had a stellar sophomore campaign, leading the Gaels with 605 kills, 5.7 per set, while coming in second with a .392 hitting percentage, 52 total blocks, 56 service aces, 0.5 per set and third with 373 digs. She also was impressive in serve receive, making 601 receptions with only 13 errors.
She played a massive role in Bishop Gorman finishing with a 34-5 overall record, 12-0 record in the Class 5A Southern - Desert Conference and Las Vegas 5A State Champions in 2023.
Watson and Thompson are two of the five commitments in the Class of 2026. This includes outside hitter/libero/defensive specialist Izzy Masten from Tri-West Hendricks High School in Lizton, Ind., outside hitter Lola Sageer of Liverpool High School in Liverpool, N.Y. and setter Isabella Hoppe of Pine Richland High School in Gibsonia, Pa.
The Class of 2026 is one of the best Pitt volleyball has ever had and will ensure that the success they have had in recent years continues on through the rest of the decade.
