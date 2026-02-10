Pitt Makes Top 5 for 2027 WPIAL 4-Star WR

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have made it in the top five schools for 2027 four-star McKeesport wide receiver Javien Robinson, Rivals ' Keegan Pope reported .

The other schools to make Robinson's list were West Virginia, Miami, Syracuse and Rutgers.

According to Pope, Robinson hosted coaches from several schools at his home earlier this month and is coming off of visits to Rutgers and West Virginia.

Pope noted that Pitt's long-time rival, the Mountaineers, are heavily pursuing Robinson.

“They feel I have a chance to play early and I feel I do also,” Robinson told WVSports.com .

The Scarlet Knights have also made an impression on Robinson, and Syracuse is currently making a run at him, too. Pope did not mention where Pitt or Miami currently stand with Robinson, besides being in his top five schools.

Robinson as a Recruit

It's been almost a year since Pitt offered Robinson in May 2025. Since then, the 6-foot-2, 189-pound star wideout has had another all-conference season.

Robinson is now seen as a top player in Pennsylvania, ranking No. 12 and No. 13 in the state by the 247Sports Composite and the Rivals Industry Rankings , respectively. 247Sports has Robinson as the No. 38. wideout in the class and the No. 279 player overall, while Rivals has him as the No. 45 receiver and No. 338 nationally.

According to Rivals, Robinson has taken five unofficial visits to Pitt, with the most recent being in November. Pitt is Robinson's second-most visited school behind Penn State, with eight visits, even though the Nittany Lions are no longer in the running for Robinson.

As for the other schools in his top five, Robinson has visited Rutgers four times and Syracuse, West Virginia and Miami once.

Pitt's WR Depth

Pitt experienced quite a bit of turnover in its wide receivers room this offseason. Leading receiver Raphel "Poppi" Williams and Deuce Spann are out of eligibility, and Kenny Johnson , Zion Fowler-El and Jesse Anderson all transferred.

The Panthers brought in three freshmen and former Western Carolina receiver Malik Knight through the transfer portal. However, it wouldn't hurt to add a local star. If Robinson were to commit to Pitt now, he would instantly become the top player in the Panthers' 2027 class.

In Pitt's 2026 class, Robinson would have been the No. 2 player of the entire group and the No. 1 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite.

WPIAL Class of 2027 with Pitt Offers

Kemon Spell — McKeesport, RB (Georgia Commit)

Khalil Taylor— Pine-Richland, ATH

Gabriel Jenkins — Imani Christian Academy, ATH

James Halter — Central Catholic, OL (Notre Dame Commit)

Javien Robinson — McKeesport, WR/SS

Carter Bonner — Penn Hills, CB

Jimmy Kalis — Central Catholic, OT

Armand Hill — West Mifflin, ATH (West Virginia Commit)

Zachary Gleason Jr. —Central Catholic, DB/ATH

Roman Thompson — Central Catholic, LB

Jon Sassic — Central Catholic, OL

Sa'Nir Brooks — Aliquippa, RB/SS/ATH — Now Saint Frances Academy (Syracuse Commit)

Larry Moon III — Aliquippa, DB — Now IMG Academy

Jance Henry — Central Valley, RB — Now Hoban Academy

WPIAL Class of 2028 with Pitt Offers

Brandon Murphy — Clairton, ATH/DB

James "BooBoo" Armsrong — Hopewell, QB

DaeJour Pickney — Westinghouse, DE

Jaden Jones — Avonworth, WR/ATH

