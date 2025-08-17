Pitt Volleyball Hoping Star Returns vs. Nebraska
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers start their 2025 volleyball season this upcoming weekend, but may not have one of their top players available.
Pitt redshirt senior middle blocker Bre Kelly didn't participate in the Blue/Gold Scrimmage at Fitzgerald Field House on Aug. 16, the intra-squad scrimmage that starts off the fall season. Kelley was in street clothes and had her right hand wrapped up.
The first game of the season for No. 3 Pitt is against No. 1 Nebraska on Aug. 22 in the AVCA First Serve at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.
Panthers head coach Dan Fisher spoke to the crowd after the scrimmage, as he does every year, and addressed a question about Kelley, saying that she will have a doctor's appointment on Aug. 18 and that they're hoping that she's ready for the first game of the season.
"Bre, so she has a doctor's appointment on Monday, we'll know more then, but she's not ruled out for Nebraska, so we're still hopeful," Fisher said.
Kelley is one of the best middle blockers in the country coming into this season, earning a spot on the AVCA Player of the Year Award Watch List, along with Panthers junior right side hitter and 2024 AVCA Player of the Year Olivia Babcock.
She joined Pitt in 2023 after transferring from Florida, but suffered a season-ending ankle injury just four games in, making her 2024 season even more impressive in her return.
Kelley ranked third in the ACC and eighth in Division I with 1.49 blocks per set and led Pitt with a .497 hitting percentage, which set a program record. Her 144 block assists tied for fourth most in program history and her 155 total blocks ranked 10th best.
She won ACC Defensive Player of the Week honors for her performances in the wins over Cal on Oct. 18 and then ranked No. 5 Stanford on Oct. 20, where she made a combined 12 blocks, including seven vs. Stanford, both victories coming in sweeps.
Kelley also ranked third best for her blocks per set in program history in the 25-point scoring era (2008-present), while her block assists tied for second most and her total blocks ranked fifth most in that time period.
She earned AVCA Second Team All-American and All-ACC First Team honors for her play in 2024.
Pitt has three other middle blockers on the team, including sophomores in Ryla Jones and Dalîa Virlan, plus freshman Abbey Emch. Vîrlan would join Jones as a starter, if Kelley isn't able to go.
The Panthers will also face the No. 16 Florida Gators on Aug. 24, completing their time in Lincoln that weekend.
