Pitt Cracks 4-Star Maryland Guard's Final 8
The Pitt Panthers men’s basketball program remains firmly in the mix for one of the most electric guards in the 2026 recruiting class, Neiko Mundey.
The 6’2” point guard out of Prince George’s Christian Academy in Maryland has trimmed his recruitment to eight schools. Pitt, Auburn, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and Washington.
Hailing from Washington, D.C., is one of the highest rated recruits in the entire state of Maryland. Geographically, Pitt is the closest option to home out of the final 8. He will travel to Pittsburgh August 28th for the first of his five official visits. The other 4 include Oklahoma State September 20th, Mississippi State September 28th, along with USC October 2nd, and Texas October 18th.
Mundey has been playing AAU with New World in Adidas’ 3SSB. Back in May he drew more attention to his recruiting after taking home the Omaha 17U All-Circuit MVP after averaging 21.8 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.5 APG, and 2.5 SPG throughout the tournament.
Prince George Christian Academy will need another impressive year out of Mundey. Last season they finished 20-12 overall and 7-7 in their region, placing them fifth. They participated in the Beach Ball Classic where Mundey put out some impressive performances. Against 1 of 1 Prep Academy(NC) he racked up 35 points and he also gave Berean Baptist Academy(NC) 29 points to go along with 4 assists.
Pitt currently has zero recruits committed in the Class of 2026. Jermal Jones Jr. is another talented guard in the class standing at 6’4” that the Panthers have been eyeing up. Omari Witherspoon is already on campus. He’s a guard who reigns from Maryland, similar to Mundey, and is Pitt’s highest rated incoming freshman this season.
Mundey’s official visit that is around the corner could play a pivotal role in Coach Jeff Capel’s efforts to build momentum in the 2026 class. It will be crucial to make a lasting impression as he will be taking 4 other official visits around the country throughout the next couple months.
