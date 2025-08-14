Jets Work Out Former Pitt QB
PITTSBURGH — The New York Jets have quarterback depth issues and may potentially turn to a former Pitt Panthers quarterback to solve them.
The Jets worked out two quarterbacks in Nathan Peterman and C.J. Beathard, as Tyrod Taylor won't play the rest of the preseason after underwent arthroscopic knee surgery.
Peterman starred for Pitt from 2015-16 after transferring from Tennessee, giving the program two great seasons. His 2015 season saw him complete 193-of-314 passes for 2,287 yards and 20 touchdowns to eight interceptions, helping Pitt to an 8-5 record in head coach Pat Narduzzi's first season.
He would improve in his final season, completing 185-of-306 passes, 60.5%, 2,855 yards, 27 touchdowns to seven interceptions and helped Pitt have their highest scoring offense in program history, 40.9 points per game in 2016.
Those 27 passing touchdowns rank fifth most for a Pitt quarterback in a season, while his five touchdowns against Clemson rank tied for fifth most in a game in program history. His 5,142 passing yards and 47 passing touchdowns rank ninth and seventh most for a quarterback in Pitt history, respectively.
The Buffalo Bills drafted him in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. Peterman’s most notable NFL game is him throwing five interceptions in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 of the 2017 season.
After the Bills named him as starter to begin 2018 season, he once again performed poorly. He completed five of 18 passes, threw two interceptions and posted a 0.0 quarterback rating in a Week 1, 47-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
The Bills benched him, and he only appeared in two more games the rest of the season. He then spent time from 2018-21 with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, spending most of his time on the practice squad. He contributed in one game in a blowout loss in 2020 in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons, completing three of five passes.
Peterman spent both the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Chicago Bears, and would make a start in Week 17 in 2022. He completed 11-of-19 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown in a 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at home.
He signed with the New Orleans Saints back in March 2024, but they terminated his contract on Aug. 2. He also signed with the Raiders back on Aug. 13, before they cut him on Aug. 27, then signed with the Falcons and spent time on their practice squad last season.
Peterman has completed 85-of-160 passes, 53.1%, for 712 yards, plus four touchdowns to 13 interceptions in 15 appearances and also has a 1-4 record in five starts in his NFL career.
