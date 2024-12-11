WATCH: Pitt Volleyball Discusses Oregon Matchup in Sweet 16
PITTSBURGH -- No. 1 Pitt Panthers volleyball heads into their second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, as they take on the No. 4 Oregon Ducks in the Sweet 16.
The Panthers went to Eugene, Ore. and swept the then ranked No. 10 Ducks in the season opener on Aug. 30
Pitt dominated in the first set, winning 25-12 and outhitting Oregon, .545 to .048. Oregon would keep it more competitive in the next two sets, but Pitt would win in extra points in the second set, 27-25, and in the third set, 25-21.
Sophomore right side Olivia Babcock led the Panthers with 14.5 points, with eight kills, three service aces, a solo block and five block assists. Fellow sophomore in outside Torrey Stafford had a sensational game, ranking first with 13 kills, hitting .333 and second with five digs.
Senior setter Rachel Fairbanks put up a double-double with 34 assists and 10 digs, while also adding three service aces for the Panthers
Redshirt junior middle blocker Bre Kelley, coming off a season-ending injury after just four games in 2023, looked great against the Ducks, with seven kills and one error in nine attacks, hitting .667, plus four blocks.
Sixth year outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez continued to show her versatility, posting nine kills, three service aces, five digs and a block.
Pitt finished the season 29-1 overall and 19-1 in the ACC, as they won the ACC Title outright, marking their third straight conference title and the sixth in the past eight seasons. They also earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.
They swept both Morehead State in the First Round on Dec. 6 and No. 8 Oklahoma in the Second Round on Dec. 7, making their fifth straight Sweet 16.
Oregon is 24-7 on the year and was 14-6 in their first season in the Big Ten. They have talented players in junior outside hitter Mimi Colyer, Unanimous All-Big Ten First Team Selection, and redshirt senior middle blocker Onye Ofoegbu, who also earned All-Big Ten First Team honors.
The Ducks are the last team to beat the Panthers at home, defeating them in five sets in their 2023 season opener. The Panthers have won 34 straight matches at home and look to make their fifht straight Elite Eight, while the Ducks look to make their third straight Elite Eight.
Panthers head coach Dan Fisher, as well as senior libero/defenisve specialist Emmy Klika and Stafford spoke on the matchup and what the Ducks do so well.
Oregon head coach Matt Ulmer, senior defensive specialist Daley McClellan and Colyer spoke on theri season, how they've grown and what makes Pitt such a great squad.
No. 3 Kentucky and No. 7 Missouri will face off in the early Sweet 16 matchup at the Petersen Events Center on Dec. 11 at 1:00 p.m. This will mark the third matchup between both teams, with Kentucky winning the first two.
Pitt and Oregon will play 30 minutes after that matchup. Both matches will take place on ESPN2.
Pitt Volleyball Press Conference vs. Oregon
Oregon Volleyball Press Conference vs. Pitt
Kentucky Volleyball Press Conference vs. Missouri
Missouri Volleyball Press Conference vs. Kentucky
