Preview: Pitt Returns Home vs. Eastern Kentucky
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers finished their five-game road trip and will head back to face a mid-major foe, Eastern Kentucky, at the Petersen Events Center.
Pitt conclued that long road trip with a second-half comeback against Virginia Tech, their first ACC opponent, 64-59, on Dec. 7
There are only twenty days left in 2024. Where has the time gone? Pitt men's basketball is assuredly asking the same thing. There are only twenty days until Pitt starts the treacherous journey of in-conference games, with the first coming on Jan. 1 against Cal at home.
After reaching the AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2022-23 season, a blowout loss to Mississippi State and the close win against Virginia Tech wasn't enough to keep the Panthers ranked for another week.
The Panthers have to get ready for the path ahead. First, they'll host the Colonels.
Pitt vs. Eastern Kentucky Preview
Pitt is the second ACC team Eastern Kentucky has traveled to. For their third game of the season, Eastern Kentucky traveled to Clemson, where they lost 75-62. Notably, senior wing Devontae Blanton scored 23 in the loss.
Blanton has certainly paid his dues, as this season marks his fifth straight at Eastern Kentucky.
His first season only saw him start one game but averaged six points per game. Then, Blanton shot a remarkable 40.4% from deep during his sophomore season on two attempts per game. His scoring average has only increased every season.
Blanton does everything for the Colonels. The Macedonia, Ohio native scores 16.1 points per game, grabs 6.2 rebounds and plays 30.3 minutes per game, leading the Colonels in all categories.
Among Colonels with more than two three-point attempts on the season, Blanton also shoots a team-best 35.7% from deep, but on very low volume. Considering Blanton has been a full-time starter for the last two seasons, this matchup vs. the Panthers will be his 130th collegiate game and 96th start.
The only other Colonel with double-digit scoring is sophomore guard George Kimble III, who adds 14.3 points per game.
Although Kimble III is a sophomore, this season is his first in Division I, as he played for Eckerd College last season. He had a great season, earning Sunshine State Conference Freshman of the Year honors and third-team all-league recognition after averaging 19.4 points per game.
Standing at six-feet-two, Kimble III is a guard who knows how to score has already had three games scoring 20-points or more—two of which came in the last three games. Kimble III shot 5-for-11 and 5-for-10 from deep in those two games, tying a career high for 3-pointers in a game he achieved last season against Tampa.
Height isn't a strong suit for the Colonels. They roster one player who stands taller than six-foot-eight, but he only averages nine minutes per game.
The most productive member of the Colonels' front court is sophomore forward Mayar Wol. Standing at six-foot-eight, Wol averages the third-most points for Eastern Kentucky with 9.4 and grabs the second-most rebounds with 5.9 per game.
Wol spent the first season of his collegiate career at Charelston, but didn't have much of a role. Now at Eastern Kentucky, Wol is averaging 24.2 minutes per game and has attempted the third-most shots this season.
The Panthers are coming off another terrible shooting performance. Although they have several very good three-point shooters, that talent hasn't fully translated to on-the-court basketball every night.
It's possible Pitt played down to the level of Virginia Tech, a team that hasn't shot the ball well this season, or maybe Virginia Tech took some of their 3-point prowess, considering the Hokies shot excellent in the first half.
No matter, the Panthers need to shake their first-half shooting struggles and get used to coming out of the gates hot if they want to compete in a competitive ACC.
The Panthers have one player who has had success scoring this season in sophomore guard Jaland Lowe, who has taken over down the stretch of several games this season.
Lowe has led the Panthers in scoring the last three outings including a 28-point performance against Ohio State three games ago and scoring 15 of his 19 points in the second half vs. Virginia Tech.
How to Watch: Pitt vs. Eastern Kentucky
Pitt faces off against Easter Kentucky on Dec. 11, at 7:00 p.m. at the Petersen Events Center. The game is viewable on ACC Extra/ESPN+.
