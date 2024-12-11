Pitt Football Hosting Michigan State Transfer WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have looked for talent in the transfer portal and will host a talented wide receiver from the Big Ten.
Michigan State transfer redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jaron Glover will make a visit to Mississippi State on Dec. 12 and to Pitt this weekend, according to A&P Sports Agency, who represents him and relayed the information to Rivals.
Glover played for Riverview High School in Sarasota, Fla. and excelled as a junior, making 29 catches for 470 yards and six touchdowns in 2020. He also played basketball and ran the 100m dash in 10.97 seconds.
He committed to Michigan State on Jan. 21, 2021. On3 rated him as a four-star wide receiver, No. 52 at his position and No. 46 in Florida in the Class of 2022. 247Sports rated him as a three-star, the No. 75 wide receiver and No. 52 recruit in Florida and Rivals also rated him as a three-star.
Glover played in just one game in 2022, preserving a redshirt. He made one catch for two yards and played 21 snaps in the Week 2 win vs. Akron.
He played in eight games in 2023, starting four games in his first full season and finishing with 14 catches for 261 yards. He made three catches for 75 yards, both season-highs in the opener, a 31-7 win at home vs. Central Michigan.
He decided to enter the transfer portal that offseason, but would withdraw and stay with the Spartans.
Glover played in nine games in 2024, 234 snaps and started five contests, while making 15 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
He made six receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown in the 27-24 road win over Maryland in theBig Ten opener in Week 2. He also made four catches for 53 yards and one touchdown in the 38-7 home loss to the ranked No. 3 Ohio State in Week 5.
Glover has two seasons left of eligibilty and Pitt will hope, if they get him, that he'll serve as an important part of their offense in 2025.
Pitt has lost two wide receivers to the transfer portal in redshirt freshman Lamar Seymore and redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds.
The scholarship wide receivers they have on the roster for next season include rising redshirt senior Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr., rising senior Censere "C.J." Lee, rising junior Kenny Johnson, rising redshirt sophomore Zion Fowler-El and rising redshirt freshmen in Tyreek Robinson and Cameron Monteiro.
There are also four incoming wide receivers that signed in the Class of 2025. This includes Tony Kinsler out of Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Fla., Cameron Sapp out of Miami Palmetto High School in Miami and Bryce Yates from Matoaca High School in Chesterfield, Va.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Legend Larry Fitzgerald Inducted in CFB Hall of Fame
- Preview: Pitt Returns Home vs. Eastern Kentucky
- Pitt Guard Makes ESPN 2025 NBA Draft Board
- Pitt Football Hosting Virginia Transfer QB
- Pitt TE Announces Return for 2025
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt