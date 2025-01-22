Pitt Volleyball Opening 2025 Season vs. Nebraska

The 2025 NCAA Volleyball season will kick off right here in Lincoln! 👀



The January episode of Kicking Back with the Cooks with @jcook2 & @lo_westy is out NOW!

-Full Episode-



🎥 Watch: https://t.co/WOHaSZ83qq

🎧 Listen: https://t.co/Rhtki2hk4Y



🚗🌽 @WoodhouseAuto pic.twitter.com/C8idAB4kin