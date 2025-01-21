Pitt Volleyball Lands Oregon Transfer OH
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers landed a talented volleyball transfer, who will have a chance to make an immediate impact.
Pitt announced they signed Oregon transfer outside hitter Sophie Gregoire, after she made a recent visit to campus this week, posting her on Twitter with a picture in a Pitt volleyball longsleeve shirt. She will have three years left of eligibility.
Gregoire hails from Dundee, Ore. and played for Newberg High School, 25 miles southwest of downtown Portland.
She earned both 2021 OSAA 6A All-State Second Team and Pacific Conference Player of the Year honors for her play as a junior, as she made 328 kills, 42 blocks and 35 service aces. She also earned a spot on the U18 roster for USA Volleyball National Team Development Program and was a three-time all-league performer.
Gregoire committed to Oregon and would redshirt her freshman season in 2023, not playing any games.
She played in 29 sets in 12 matches in 2024, before suffering an ankle injury in a sweep of then ranked No. 14 Minnesota on Nov. 9 on the road. She had seven kills on eight swings in that match, hitting .875.
Gregoire made double-digit kills in back-to-back matches, 11 in a five-set win over Grand Canyon on Sept. 7 and a season-high 12 in a sweep of Central Arkansas on Sept. 8.
She also played against Pitt in the season opener at home on Aug. 30, with five kills and three blocks in the defeat in a sweep.
Gregoire finished the 2024 season with 51 total kills, 1.76 kills per set, a .213 hitting percentage and 31 digs, 1.07 digs per set, plus nine total blocks.
She entered the transfer portal recently, as Oregon head coach Matt Ulmer left the program for the head coaching position at Kansas, leading to an exodus of players.
Pitt lands a position of crucial need, as they had just one outside hitter on the roster before Gregoire committed in junior Blaire Bayless.
Sixth year Valeria Vazquez Gomez graduated after the 2024 season and is now playing with the Omaha Supernovas in the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), while serving specialist Cat Flood also graduated.
Sophomore Torrey Stafford, an AVCA First Team All-American, departed Pitt as well, choosing to enter the transfer portal, landing at Texas.
Incoming freshman Samara Coleman came as a midyear enrollee, but chose to depart from the program and sign on with TCU.
Gregoire is one of three transfers that Pitt volleyball has landed this offseason, joining redshirt seniors in libero/defensive specialist Emery Dupes from Florida State and setter Brooke Mosher from Illinois.
Pitt Volleyball 2025 Roster Outlook + Eligibility
Redshirt Senior (One Year)
Libero Emery Dupes
Middle blocker Bre Kelley
Setter Brooke Mosher
Senior (One Year)
Libero/defensive specialist Dillyn Griffin
Junior (Two Years)
Outside hitter Blaire Bayless
Right side hitter Olivia Babcock
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Years)
Setter Haiti Tautua’a
Outside Hitter Sophie Gregoire
Sophomore (Three Years)
Middle blocker Ryla Jones
Middle blocker Dalia Vîrlan
Libero/defensive specialist Mallorie Meyer
Redshirt Freshman (Four Years)
Setter/right side hitter Kiana Dinn
Freshman (Four Years)
Middle Blocker Abbey Emch
