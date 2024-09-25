Pitt Football Offers 2025 Arkansas Commit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers football staff is working hard this bye week to find new talent across the country, even those who already chose to commit to another school.
Nigel Pringle, a Class of 2025 athlete, announced that Pitt offered him. Pringle plays for North Shore High School in Houston and Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates was the one who made the offer.
Pringle committed to Arkansas back on July 22, choosing them over Big 12 schools like Arizona, Houston, Kansas and UCF, plus Oregon. He also held offers from Arizona State, Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Northern Iowa, Rice, San Diego State, Stephen F. Austin, Texas State, Tulsa, UTEP, UTSA and Washington State.
Bates is recruiting Texas with great intent as of late. His work landed Class of 2025 offensive tackle Jordan Fields, who also plays with Pringle at North Shore. Fields is a three-star and On3 ranks him No. 27 at his position in the country.
247Sports ranks Pringle as the No. 96 athlete and No. 169 in Texas, On3 ranks him as the No. 101 cornerback and No. 184 in his state and ESPN rates him as the No. 89 athlete, No. 187 in Texas and No. 253 in the Midland region. Rivals, along with the three other recruiting sites, has him as a three-star.
Pringle stands at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds and possesses great quickness and speed, allowing him to excel in punt and kickoff return. He also plays in man coverage as a cornerback, which fits well with the Pitt system that forces players to work on "islands" with their receiver and make plays themselves.
He also has a good knack of knowing where quarterback is throwing and also where his receiver is at all times.
Pitt has a few defensive backs in the Class of 2025, including four-stars in Elijah Dotson out of Belleville High School in Belleville, Mich. and Mason Alexander from Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Ind.
The others are three-stars in Shawn Lee Jr. of Milford Academy Prep in New Berlin, N.Y., Cole Woodson of Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Va. and Joshua Guerrier of Ocoee High School in Ocoee, Fla.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Basketball ACC 2024-25 Schedule Revealed
- Pitt Women's Basketball 2024-25 Schedule Announced
- Pitt Men's Soccer Achieves No. 1 Ranking
- Pitt Basketball 2025 Target Announces Commitment Date
- Pitt Football Offers 2027 Aliquippa ATH
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt