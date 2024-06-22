Pitt Athletics Department Earnings for 2022-23 Fiscal Year
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have a number of important figures in the athletics deparment, that receive a hefty compensation for the work they do.
The University of Pittsburgh made public their 990 tax form for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which the IRS uses to get information on tax-exempt organizations, like Pitt, and making sure they comply with tax law. They are also crucial for the general public to know about the organization's finances and what they are spending money on.
One of these things is the money administrators, coaches and other high profile employees at the University of Pittsburgh make.
Panthers football head coach Pat Narduzzi made $6.4 million, as he holds a contract that runs through 2030, after an extension he signed following the 2021 season, where he won the ACC Championship.
Pitt men's basketball head coach Jeff Capel came in second making $3.52 million, which features into a two-year contract extension he signed in 2020 that will keep him through the 2026-27 season.
Director of Athletics Heather Lyke was third at $1.55 million and the last person in the athletics department to break over a million in salary.
Defensive coordinator Randy Bates made $868,334, former offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti made $756,250 and former defensive line coach Charlie Partridge made $747,917, ranking fourth, fifth and sixth highest in the athletics department, respectively. Former offensive line coach Dave Borbely made $539,604, ninth highest and the last football coach in the top 10.
Narduzzi fired Cignetti and Borbely after a poor 2023 season, which saw the Panthers finish 3-9, their worst record in 25 years when they finished 2-9 in 1998. Partridge departed for the NFL, taking the same position with the Indianapolis Colts.
Former women's baskteball head coach Lance White made $641,538 in the 2022-23 fiscal year. Lyke fired White after five seasons at the helm in 2023, with an overall record of 42-99 and ACC record of 11-74. She hired UMass head coach Tory Verdi in his place.
Volleyball head coach Dan Fisher, who has led the Panthers to seven straight NCAA Tournaments, four straight Elite Eights and three straight Final Four appereances, made $614,923, one of the highest earners for his position in the country.
Baseball head coach Mike Bell came in 10th, making $503,338 in the 2022-23 fiscal year. Both Fisher and Bell signed contract extensions in 2022 that keep them with Pitt through 2027.
