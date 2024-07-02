Pitt Men's Soccer Releases 2024 Schedule
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers released their 2024 regular season schedule, which features a number of great ACC teams and non-conference opponents as well.
Panthers head coach Jay Vidovich is headed into his ninth season in charge of the program and holds a 75-62-17 (W-L-D) record, has made five straight NCAA Tournaments, three straight Elite Eights from 2020-22 and two College Cups in the 2020-21 season and the 2022 season.
Pitt plays in two exhibition matches to start the season, which includes Maryland at home on Saturday, Aug. 10 and then Akron away on Friday, Aug. 16.
They open their season hosting Georgetown on Thursday, Aug. 22, which should see a great crowd at Ambrose Urbanic Field. Georgetown dominated Pitt in a 4-1 victory at home last season, but Pitt defeated Georgetown 2-1 to open the 2022 season.
Pitt will also face new Division I program Mercyhurst from Erie, Pa. on Sunday, Aug. 25. The two teams faced off six straight seasons from 1980-85, with Pitt winning five of those matches.
The Panthers will travel to take on the rival Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday, Aug. 30 and then face the Penn Quakers in Philadelphia on Sunday, Sept. 1.
Pitt and Penn State drew in a tense 1-1 match to open the 2023 season at Ambrose Urbanic Field, which saw many fouls, a player sent off for Pitt after a tense scuffle and an incredible atmosphere with a sell-out crowd.
The Panthers match against the Quakers is the first between the two programs.
Pitt will then face new-ACC school SMU, who arrived from the American Athletic Conference, on Saturday, Sept. 7 in Dallas. This is the first match between the two programs.
The Panthers play their first ACC game at home against the Louisville Cardinals on Friday, Sept. 13, who defeated them in double overtime, 2-1, in the ACC Tournament First Round last season.
Pitt will then travel to take on Cleveland State on Tuesday, Sept. 17, who they defeated in their past two meetings at home, 4-0 in 2021 and then 2-1 in the First Round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
The Panthers plays their next two games against ACC opponents, hosting Boston College on Friday, Sept. 20 and traveling to face Virginia Tech on Friday, Sept. 27.
Pitt has a four-game homestand to start October, with Howard on Wednesday, Oct. 2, Denver on Monday, Oct. 7, new-ACC incomer Cal from the Pac-12 on Friday, Oct. 11 and then High Point on Monday, Oct. 14.
The Panthers have a regular series with the Bison, who they defeated 5-0 each of the past two seasons, and the Pioneers, defeating them 3-1 last season and drawing 2-2 in 2022. Vidovich has a relationship with Pioneers head coach, Jamie Franks, who played under him at Wake Forest.
This is the first match between Pitt and Cal. It is the second match between Pitt and High Point, with the two teams facing off in 2014, and Pitt winning 1-0 in overtime.
Pitt finished off their regular season schedule with North Carolina on the road on Saturday, Oct. 19, Virginia at home on Friday, Oct. 25 and Syracuse on the road on Friday, Nov. 1.
Despite the new additions of SMU, Cal and Stanford, who also joined from the Pac-12, the ACC is keeping the men's soccer conference games at just eight.
The Panthers will then compete in the ACC Tournament and most likely the NCAA Tournament to follow.
