Pitt DB Named to Bednarik Award Watch List
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers senior defensive back Donovan McMillon receivd another preseason honor, as he made it onto the Bednarik Award Watch List, recognizing the best defensive player in college football.
This is his second preseason honor, as he is also a candidate for the Jim Thorpe Award, recoginizing the best defensive back in college football.
McMillon, who played for nearby Peters Township High School, spent his first two seasons in college at Florida. He played in all 13 games as a freshman in 2021, making 10 tackles (six solo) and then played in 12 games as a sophomore in 2022, making 20 tackles (12 solo) and one tackle for loss, serving as a special teams ace.
Following the end of the 2022 season, McMillon would transfer from Florida and go back home to Pitt, enrolling mid-year.
He played in all 12 games for the Panthers in 2023, starting eight at strong safety. He made 105 tackles (54 solo), one pass defended and one forced fumble, earning him an All-ACC Honourable Mention. His 105 tackles led the team and finished as the most since Jordan Whitehead had 109 in 2015.
One of McMillon's best games came against West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl, where he made 18 tackles, the second most of any defensive player under head coach Pat Narduzzi.
McMillon will play safety alongside redshirt junior Javon McIntyre and fellow senior in Phillip "P.J." O'Brien Jr for the Panthers this season. He has one year left of eligibility.
Pitt opens up their 2024 season against Kent State on Aug. 31 with a noon kickoff at Acrisure Stadium. They will look to greatly improve on a 2023 season, that saw them finish 3-9 overall, their worst record in 25 seasons.
