Pitt DT 'Banged Up', Off Depth Chart
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will open up their season this week against Kent State at Acrisure Stadium, but one important part of the defense will not play.
Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Sean FitzSimmons did not appear on the first depth chart against Kent State.
The depth chart lists redshirt junior Nakhi Johnson, freshman Francis Brewu and Illinois/Mississippi State transfer/redshirt senior Anthony Johnson as starters at one defensive tackle spot, and then Indiana transfer/redshirt sophomore Nick James and redshirt freshman Isaiah "Ghost" Neal as the starters at the other defensive tackle spot. Redshirt junior Elliot Donald is the backup to both James and Neal.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke on the absence of FitzSimmons on the depth chart at his introductory press conference for the first week of the season.
"He is not out," Narduzzi said. "Maybe a little bit banged up, but Sean would be on the depth chart. But I probably should have put "OR" next to him. Thanks for letting me know about that one. Sean has been banged up. I'm not going to get into talking about injuries. But he's been banged up a little bit, and we hope to have him back real, real soon. Maybe even this week you never know."
FitzSimmons had injury issues last season, missing five games, nearly half of 2023. The other seven games he served as reserve defensive tackle, with just two tackles on the season.
With the graduation of David Green, Tyler Bentley and Devin Danielson, plus Deandre Jules transferring to South Carolina, Pitt has little returning production at defensive tackle from last season.
Defensive coordinator Randy Bates anticipates that the battle for starting spot will continue until the best player/players separate themselves from the rest.
"At defensive tackle, every day is a new day," Bates said. "We've told the guys from the start and through the season that the best guys that practice the best and make the most plays will be the guys that play and we haven't soldified that as of today. We're still letting them compete and it's a never ending rotation until somebody stands out and takes it away."
FitzSimmons is one player that defensive line coach Tim Daoust praised at the start of fall camp, as the leader at defensive tackle amongst the tight competition.
"The most consistent kid right now, the bell cow, is Sean FitzSimmons," Daoust said. "There’s more guys than I can get reps as we go through it. They know, there’s not a day off in the meeting room, on the practice field, individual, team. If you go, “Oh, I’ll wait for the scrimmage!” You’re too late. Every single day because there’s more guys competing, that have shown enough to earn the right to compete for those spots that I can give reps in practice. But Sean’s the bell cow. Off the field, on the field, working from there."
If FitzSimmons stays healthy this season, he'll have the chance to solidfy a starting spot at defensive tackle and show his talents that the coaching staff have raved about all offseason.
