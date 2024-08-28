Titans Release Former Pitt Starting DE
PITTSBURGH -- The Tennessee Titans released former Pitt Panthers starting defensive end Rashad Weaver, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Weaver hails from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and played for nearby Cooper City High School in Cooper City, Fla.
He committed to Pitt as a member of the Class of 2016, with both Rivals and 247Sports giving him just a two-star rating.
After redshirting his first season, Weaver played in all 12 games in 2017, starting five at defensive end. He made 28 tackles (17 solo), six tackles for loss, three sacks and three passes defended as a redshirt freshman.
Weaver started all 14 games for the Panthers in 2018, helping the program win their first ACC Coastal Division Title. He would make 47 tackles (31 solo), 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, four passes defended, two forced fumbles and three forced fumbles.
He suffered an injury in August training camp that forced him to miss the 2019 season, but came back for his best collegiate season in 2020.
Weaver finished that season with 35 tackles (19 solo), 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two passes defended, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in nine games. He earned First Team All-ACC and Consensus All-American honors for his efforts in 2020.
He finished his Pitt career starting in 28 of 35 games, accruing 110 tackle (67 solo), 34.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, nine passes defended, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
The Titans would draft Weaver in the Fourth Round of the 2021 NFL Draft, where he played mostly playing at inside linebacker.
He only played two games as a rookie, but has since served as a regular contributor, playing in 31 games the past two seasons.
Weaver's best year came in 2022, when he played in 16 games, starting four, while making 27 tackles (18 solo), seven tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, six passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
He played in 15 games in 2023, making 20 tackles (11 solo), four tackles for loss and one pass defended.
