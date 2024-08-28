Report: Pitt F Fully Cleared after Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will have one of their forwards closer to coming back playing, who suffered a season-ending injury earlier in 2024.
Junior Jorge Diaz Graham received full clearance to compete in 5-on-5 drills and other activites, according to a report from George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now.
He appeared in a recent video Pitt basketball posted on their Twitter, as redshirt senior forward Zack Austin soared high and dunked on his twin brother, Guillermo Diaz Graham, who tried to set a pick. Jorge Diaz Graham comes in towards the end of the video to inbound the ball for his team.
Michalowski confirmed with a Pitt spokesperson that Jorge Diaz Graham is back and fully cleared ahead of the upcoming season, which starts on Nov. 4 against Radford.
Jorge Diaz Graham suffered an ankle injury and elected to get surgery in early February, which ended his season. He also underwent surgery in late May to repair a core muscle injury that put him out another eight weeks.
Pitt head coch Jeff Capel said back in early August that he had full clearance with his foot injury, but was still working to get clearance for his second injury.
"Jorge is going to the doctor today," Capel said in a press conference back on Aug. 1. "He's fully cleared with the foot. He had a sports hernia that he had to have a little surgery on and that's the last part. Hopefully he's cleared with that. He's doing everything except 5-on-5. He's doing everything, he's been doing everything for a while. It's just the 5-on-5 part."
Diaz Graham played in just 16 games last season, with his final game coming on Jan. 16 at home in a loss to rival Syracuse. He averaged 10.4 minutes, 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 36.4% from the field, 29.0% from behind the arc and 78.9% from the foul line.
He played all of the 2022-23 season as a true freshman, alongside Guillermo Diaz Graham. He averaged 9.2 minutes, 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds per game and shot 32.9% from the field, 36.4% from 3-point range and 75.0% from the free throw line.
