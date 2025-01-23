WATCH: Pitt's Jaland Lowe, Ish Leggett Address Losing Streak
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have had a tough go of it these past two weeks, as they have struggled on the court.
Pitt is on a four-game losing streak, suffering a blowout 76-47 defeat to then ranked No. 4 Duke on the road on Jan. 7, a close 82-78 defeat to Louisville at home on Jan. 11, ending a 15-game winning streak at the Petersen Events Center, a road loss, 82-70 to Florida State on Jan. 15 and an overtime home loss to Clemson, 78-75 at home on Jan. 18.
This is the longest losing streak for the Panthers since they suffered five straight defeats at the end of the 2021-22 season. They are now 12-6 overall and 3-4 in the ACC this campaign.
Two Pitt players who have taken responsibility for the recent losing streak are the program's starting guards in sophomore Jaland Lowe and senior Ish Leggett.
Lowe spoke on a players' only meeting the team had following the defeat to Florida State, which took place after they flew back from Tallahassee as everyone took accountability for the recent losses.
Pitt Basketball: Jaland Lowe Press Conference
Leggett also thought that the players' only meeting played a big role in the team's improved play vs. Clemson, where they battled back and forced overtime but still fell short.
He has demanded more, not just from himself, but everyone on the team, as they look to get back to winning ways going forward into ACC play.
The duo also spoke on the similarities between last season, when they started 1-5 in conference play, and to this year, as they've lost four straight games.
Pitt will head back out on the road this weekend, as they face Syracuse on Jan. 25 for a 12:30 p.m. tip-off.
