Pitt Football Offers Florida State Commit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have worked on building their Class of 2026, which includes looking at football recruits that have committed elsewhere.
Pitt offered Xavier Payne, a Class of 2026 offensive tackle that committed to ACC foe Florida State back on Dec. 21. Running backs coach Lindsey Lamar was the one from the Pitt coaching staff who made the offer on Jan. 21.
Payne, who stands at 6-foot-7 and 314 pounds, plays for Jones High School in Orlando, Fla. and also competes in throwing events for track and field.
247Sports and Rivals both rate him as a three-star in the Class of 2026, with 247Sports ranking him the No. 53 offensive tackle and the No. 75 recruit in Florida, while Rivals just gave him a 5.7 rating.
He also holds offers from ACC schools in Louisville, Miami and Syracuse, Big Ten schools in Maryland, Penn State Big 12 schools in UCF and West Virginia SEC schools in Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee,
Payne also has offers from American Athletic schools in Florida Atlantic, Tulane and USF, Conference USA schools in FIU, Liberty and Middle Tennessee State, Sun Belt schools in Georgia Southern, Marshall and FCS schools in Rhode Island, Stetson and UT Martin.
Herb Hand offered Payne at UCF, where he was the offensive line coach, and then did the same at Florida State once he took the job this offseason. An unofficial visit for Payne convinced him to commit, but Pitt and other schools will continue coming in for the flip.
Pitt has offered Class of 2026 recruits who have committed to other schools, including five-star defensive end Zion Elee from powerhouse Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, who is currently committed to Maryland.
The Panthers have just one commitment in the Class of 2026, coming from three-star quarterback Angelo Renda from Southlake Carroll High School in Texas.
Pitt recently hosted two Junior Days the past two weekends and is recruiting heavily across the country, especially in Texas, where they'll expect to land some more commitments in the Class of 2026.
